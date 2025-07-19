Zimbabwe govt cracks down on local authority extravagance

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has introduced sweeping new controls on foreign travel and allowances for councillors and local authority officials as part of measures aimed at curbing the misuse of public funds and restoring accountability within local authorities.Through a circular dated 17 July 2025, addressed to all local authorities, Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe announced that councillors and council officials will now be restricted to a maximum of three foreign trips per year. The minister stressed that no councillor or official would be allowed to travel outside Zimbabwe without prior Cabinet approval.Garwe said all applications for foreign trips must be submitted in writing to the Permanent Secretary at least 14 days before the intended departure. The applications must include detailed justifications and full breakdowns of the associated costs. This development comes amid long-standing concerns from residents and ratepayers over what has been widely seen as unjustified foreign travel by councils, often at the expense of service delivery.The new measures also impose tight restrictions on workshops, seminars, training sessions and so-called "look-and-learn" visits. Urban councils are now required to hold these events within their municipal boundaries, while rural district councils are restricted to their own administrative districts unless they obtain written permission to go beyond these limits. Minister Garwe said councils wishing to hold functions outside these areas must apply for approval from the Permanent Secretary.The measures are part of a broader strategy to clamp down on unnecessary spending, particularly on activities seen as wasteful by residents. Councils have come under fire for organising workshops and training sessions in expensive locations such as resort towns, despite minimal impact on improving service delivery.To improve mobility and enhance efficiency, councils may now apply for permission to offer motorbike loans to councillors. These loans will be capped at US$2,000 per motorbike, and councils must provide a clear justification, including the type of equipment, cost, budget provision and the necessity of the purchase.Councillors' allowances have also been formalised through a structured package. Under the new framework, mayors and council chairpersons will receive US$265 per month, deputy mayors and vice-chairpersons US$243, committee chairpersons US$229, and ordinary councillors US$221. However, only 20 percent of these new allowances will be implemented starting in January 2026.Significantly, the Government has scrapped exit packages for councillors at the end of their terms. Minister Garwe made it clear that no councillor will receive an exit package upon completion of their term of office. This move is intended to put an end to the controversial practice of awarding so-called "golden handshakes," which in the past have included cash payouts, vehicles or property, and have been criticised for draining council resources without improving service delivery.Councillors will retain their entitlement to residential and commercial stands, free parking, and a burial site during their term of office. However, the minister clarified that the honorary title of "Alderman" carries no financial benefits.Minister Garwe also issued a stern warning against the implementation of any allowances or perks that have not been approved under the new framework. He ordered councils to recover any allowances or benefits awarded through previous circulars without ministerial approval. Furthermore, the Auditor-General has been instructed to audit all allowance payments and benefits to ensure compliance with the new guidelines.The minister emphasised that all previous circulars on councillors' allowances and benefits have been cancelled with immediate effect. He said the interpretation of the latest circular rests solely with the Secretary of Local Government and Public Works.These measures follow commitments made by Minister Garwe during the 2025 All-Councillors Indaba held in Bulawayo in June, where he pledged to formalise and rationalise councillors' allowances and benefits as part of a broader strategy to improve transparency, accountability and service delivery within local authorities.