Soldier assaulting wife over night out

News / National

A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) member has been fined for assaulting his wife after accusing her of leaving him behind to go drinking at a bar.Arnold Nyoni (39) appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware, where he pleaded guilty to charges of assault and malicious damage to property.Magistrate Nembaware fined Nyoni US$350 for the assault, with an alternative of two months in prison if he fails to pay. He was also fined an additional US$150 for damaging household property.Prosecutor Sheilla Nyathi told the court that on June 27, Nyoni confronted his wife, Shawukwele Dube (44), at a local bar, where he accused her of disrespecting him by going out alone.The couple's quarrel escalated after they returned home, with Nyoni slapping Dube twice and damaging a decoder during the altercation.Police were alerted to the incident, leading to Nyoni's arrest.The magistrate warned Nyoni against resorting to violence to resolve domestic issues, urging him to seek peaceful solutions in the future.