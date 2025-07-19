Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier assaulting wife over night out

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) member has been fined for assaulting his wife after accusing her of leaving him behind to go drinking at a bar.

Arnold Nyoni (39) appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware, where he pleaded guilty to charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

Magistrate Nembaware fined Nyoni US$350 for the assault, with an alternative of two months in prison if he fails to pay. He was also fined an additional US$150 for damaging household property.

Prosecutor Sheilla Nyathi told the court that on June 27, Nyoni confronted his wife, Shawukwele Dube (44), at a local bar, where he accused her of disrespecting him by going out alone.

The couple's quarrel escalated after they returned home, with Nyoni slapping Dube twice and damaging a decoder during the altercation.

Police were alerted to the incident, leading to Nyoni's arrest.

The magistrate warned Nyoni against resorting to violence to resolve domestic issues, urging him to seek peaceful solutions in the future.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Soldier, #Wife, #Assault

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

29 mins ago | 21 Views

Kadoma land dispute case crumbles

30 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on local authority extravagance

32 mins ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo City food outlets violate regulations

34 mins ago | 10 Views

Exam class teachers barred from transfers

34 mins ago | 11 Views

Pushcart operators blamed for City chaos

35 mins ago | 11 Views

Experts predict prospects of another good rainy season

35 mins ago | 9 Views

6 illegal miners killed at Mazowe Mine

36 mins ago | 7 Views

UZ students cry foul over 'ghost' module

38 mins ago | 7 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF supporters loot Mnangagwa's gifts in Mash Central

41 mins ago | 33 Views

Hwende gets the axe in CCC parly reshuffle

44 mins ago | 31 Views

Nyokayemabhunu faces identity fraud charges in SA

45 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa shields airport 'squatters'

48 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe reach first Rugby World Cup since 1991

12 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa ally reported for corruption

12 hrs ago | 863 Views

Albert Nguluvhe calls for participatory governance

12 hrs ago | 198 Views

Only leadership change can save Zimbabwe's economy

24 hrs ago | 423 Views

Stanbic Bank Beyond Borders: Empowering Zimbabwean Businesses for Regional Integration

19 Jul 2025 at 09:38hrs | 170 Views

Rev. Dongo, so you'll gladly accept cash from the Devil just to avoid looking for money?

19 Jul 2025 at 09:19hrs | 687 Views

Zim opposition needs a reshuffle

19 Jul 2025 at 09:13hrs | 396 Views

New Zealand thrash Zimbabwe

19 Jul 2025 at 09:11hrs | 157 Views

Is this health justice or state overreach?

19 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 747 Views

Plan to rebury war heroes in unmarked graves underway

19 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 202 Views

Mnangagwa concludes Japan visit

19 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 141 Views

Man run over by train

19 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 150 Views

BCC approves building plans valued at over US$3m

19 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 124 Views

JSC plans to reintroduce press desks in courts

19 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 32 Views

Twist in ex-deputy minister's trial

19 Jul 2025 at 09:07hrs | 162 Views

Moses Mpofu to stand trial over US$7m fraud allegations

19 Jul 2025 at 09:07hrs | 129 Views

Over 1,300 Zimbabwean children die of heart diseases each year

19 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 25 Views

Caretakers storm colleague's bedroom, assault her while naked

19 Jul 2025 at 09:01hrs | 434 Views

Security guard bashed for asking village head's whereabouts at funeral

19 Jul 2025 at 08:53hrs | 525 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest third suspect in $4 million Bulawayo bank robbery

18 Jul 2025 at 21:09hrs | 1322 Views

Father convicted of dumping girl child next door over sex

18 Jul 2025 at 21:06hrs | 1139 Views

Catholic Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of Priests

18 Jul 2025 at 20:58hrs | 534 Views

High pregnancy rates among HIV+ teens in Zimbabwe

18 Jul 2025 at 20:57hrs | 367 Views

Mysterious car fires destroy 4 vehicles

18 Jul 2025 at 20:56hrs | 750 Views

School accused of emotional abuse over unpaid levies

18 Jul 2025 at 20:56hrs | 368 Views

High Court to hear disputed Whange Chieftaincy succession case

18 Jul 2025 at 20:55hrs | 274 Views

Chinese national in court for alleged US$322k fraud

18 Jul 2025 at 20:54hrs | 171 Views

Mzembi's US$2 million theft case set for High Court hearing

18 Jul 2025 at 20:53hrs | 167 Views

Man wins protection order against mum over forced bachelorhood

18 Jul 2025 at 20:51hrs | 322 Views

Flo Petroleum fined for selling contaminated fuel

18 Jul 2025 at 20:50hrs | 190 Views

Three killed, five injured in Centenary-Mazowe highway crash

18 Jul 2025 at 17:06hrs | 673 Views

Bulawayo councillor arrested after axe drama in farm dispute

18 Jul 2025 at 16:59hrs | 386 Views

Bosso responds to ZACC visit

18 Jul 2025 at 15:14hrs | 453 Views

Transport Ministry publishes tender awards

18 Jul 2025 at 14:48hrs | 395 Views

Harare plunged into darkness as Zesa switches off tower lights

18 Jul 2025 at 14:46hrs | 361 Views

ZCDC to sue contractor over failed borehole project

18 Jul 2025 at 14:45hrs | 186 Views