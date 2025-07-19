Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF party benefactors are reportedly handing out luxury vehicles to critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a means to buy their silence, with some leaders of war veterans allegedly receiving new cars as part of this strategy. This move is seen as an attempt by ruling party insiders to quell dissent, especially from factions calling for Mnangagwa's resignation amid accusations of corruption and misgovernance.Earlier this year, Zanu-PF expelled central committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza after he publicly demanded the president's resignation. The veteran community has been vocal in opposing efforts by certain Zanu-PF factions to extend Mnangagwa's presidential term to 2030 - a move widely viewed as a bid to derail Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's ambitions.Insiders say that distributing vehicles is part of a broader scheme by influential party benefactors to placate dissenting voices within the war veterans' ranks. According to sources within the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), one leader recently received a fleet of vehicles that included over a dozen light motor vehicles alongside four top-of-the-range Toyota GD6s and Acquas. The cars, reportedly operated under a taxi company, are said to be part of the incentives handed out.However, ZNLWVA faction leader Andreas Ethan Mathibela, a prominent Mnangagwa critic, denied receiving any cars or material inducements. Speaking to The Standard, Mathibela emphasized his unwavering stance against Mnangagwa's term extension push and rejected any suggestion that he could be bought off."I haven't received a car, or anything material, or even money," Mathibela said. "No one can buy me with anything. I work on behalf of the marginalized veterans and citizens. There is no amount of money or gifts that can sway me."Mathibela further revealed that state security agents have been monitoring him closely, instructing border officials at Plumtree, Maitengwe, and Mphoengs to prevent him from leaving the country due to his outspoken criticism.He insisted that the ZNLWVA faction he leads remains non-partisan and committed to the original liberation ideals. "I went to war to help Zimbabweans unlock themselves from colonisers. I'm still on that course," he stated.In response to the allegations of inducements, Zanu-PF Director of Information Farai Marapira dismissed the claims as unfounded. "Zanu-PF as a political party seeks to bring as many supporters as possible. We explain our ideologies, and many are converted to our cause. The party does not hold grudges. Our doors are always open," Marapira said.The ongoing distribution of vehicles echoes the controversial philanthropy of businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who refers to himself as Mnangagwa's "son" and has been giving out cars to influencers for over two years. The president has publicly praised Chivayo's generosity.Factionalism within Zanu-PF has intensified as rival camps jockey for influence ahead of the party's provincial elections scheduled for later this year. This power struggle is closely linked to the question of Mnangagwa's succession, with no clear indication yet of his preferred successor ahead of the 2027 party elective congress.The situation recalls the late Robert Mugabe's presidency, during which he did not name a successor and was ultimately ousted in a 2017 coup, leaving a power vacuum that still echoes in the party today.As Zanu-PF faces internal divisions, the use of material incentives to sway critics highlights the growing tensions surrounding leadership succession and the future direction of Zimbabwe's ruling party.