Social media exposes Goromonzi man who stole father's Car

by Simbarashe Sithole/ Gideon Madzikatidze in Concession

A 24-year-old man from Goromonzi was arrested after stealing his father's vehicle and hiding out in Concession, Mashonaland Central — thanks to social media alerts that led to his capture.Mufaro Foster Ruwiza (24) disappeared with a white Suzuki vehicle (registration number ADW 8009) belonging to his father, Foster Ruwiza, a headmaster at Chinyika High School in Goromonzi.Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the arrest."On July 15, 2025, around 11:00 AM at Chinyika High School, the accused took advantage of the complainant's absence. He entered the bedroom through an unlocked door, took the car keys, and drove off with the Suzuki to an unknown destination," said Inspector Mundembe.When the father returned home, he discovered both the car and keys were missing. He reported the theft at ZRP Goromonzi. Police attended the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.The complainant then shared images of both the vehicle and the suspect across multiple social media platforms in an effort to aid recovery.A ZRP constable (name withheld) came across the posts and took an interest in the case. On July 17, 2025, around 4:00 PM, the constable spotted the suspect with the stolen vehicle at Dandamera shops in Concession. When signaled to stop, the suspect initially complied but then sped off.The constable conducted further inquiries and discovered that the suspect was staying with a friend, only identified as Fabulous, at House Number 122 in Dandamera, Concession.Later that evening, around 9:00 PM, the constable and another sergeant (name withheld) set up an ambush at the residence. The suspect later arrived with his 18-year-old girlfriend (name withheld), a resident of Sherwood Stands in Concession.The officers arrested Mufaro Ruwiza, who led them to the location where he had parked the stolen vehicle. It was recovered without number plates.The vehicle, valued at US$7,000, was taken to ZRP Concession for safekeeping. The Officer-in-Charge of ZRP Goromonzi was informed, and the suspect was detained at ZRP Concession. The matter has since been referred back to ZRP Goromonzi.