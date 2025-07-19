Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gun-Toting Ex-Ambassador Seizes War Veteran's Farm, Terrorises Family

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Seke
54 mins ago | Views
War veterans in Mashonaland East province are protesting against former Zimbabwean ambassador Charles Kunzwa, who has reportedly seized the late decorated liberation hero George Charambarara's Tweespruit Farm using a fraudulent offer letter, a bogus eviction order, and threats involving a firearm.

The Charambarara family, now living in hiding, claims to have received death threats from Kunzwa. Fellow war veterans have expressed grave concern over the lack of security for war veterans' estates after their passing.

In a strongly worded letter, Mashonaland East Provincial War Veterans League Chairperson, Retired Major Daniel Matengo, condemned Kunzwa's actions and demanded that he vacate Tweespruit Farm - also referred to as Mtsike Farm - measuring 114.40 hectares. Matengo accused Kunzwa of using forged documents and intimidation tactics, including brandishing a firearm, to take control of the land and silence rightful beneficiaries of Zimbabwe's land reform program.

When contacted for comment, Major Matengo confirmed the authenticity of the letter and expressed outrage at what he described as a "farm looting spree" by Kunzwa.

"Yes, we wrote that letter, and we stand by its contents," said Matengo. "We strongly condemn these land grabs. It is unacceptable that the family and farm workers now live in fear, essentially as refugees, after a former ambassador seized the farm inherited from their father. His motive appears to be selfish - to transfer it to his son Clyde, who is currently living in the United Kingdom."

Matengo also criticized elements within the Ministry of Agriculture, accusing them of corruption and betraying the principles of the liberation struggle by redistributing land away from the families of war veterans.

"What we know is that Tweespruit Farm remains part of the late George Charambarara's estate and should continue to benefit his surviving children. Their livelihoods are now under threat because of someone using a gun to claim what is not rightfully theirs," Matengo added.

In his letter, Matengo dismissed Kunzwa's offer letter - referenced as LLRR704 - as invalid.

"Please be advised that the so-called offer letter you claim to have is null and void. It violates constitutional provisions that reserve 20% of land for war veterans. Whoever issued that letter to you, over 20 years after the land reform program began, was either misinformed or corrupt," he wrote.

"As war veterans' league, we are custodians of the constitutional regulations safeguarding the welfare of war veterans and their families. We will not allow you to carry out unauthorised farming activities on that land. We reserve the right to defend that farm by any means necessary," Matengo warned.

"Please vacate the farm immediately," he added.

The Zimbabwe Lands Commission's Mashonaland East office, through Assistant Manager Ms. A. Musingwini, acknowledged receipt of a complaint regarding Subdivision 3 of Tweespruit of Mtsike Farm, Seke District.

"We acknowledge receipt of an ownership dispute concerning the farm lodged by George Charambarara's estate against Clyde Kunzwa. Please be advised that the Zimbabwe Lands Commission is currently investigating the matter, and it remains unresolved," Musingwini stated.

When contacted by Bulawayo24.com, Charles Kunzwa refused to directly confirm the takeover of the farm on behalf of his son Clyde, instead referring all queries to his lawyer Tapera Muzana. Both were evasive.

"Why would I threaten anyone? And who told you that I'm grabbing multiple farms? I don't even own a gun. For your information, that case is over. My lawyer will contact you for clarity," said Kunzwa.

Muzana defended his client, claiming that the land was no longer under Charambarara's ownership.

"The farm no longer belonged to Charambarara. He had failed to produce, and the land was reallocated to another individual, from whom my client acquired it legally," said Muzana.

"At this point, we cannot discuss Charambarara or war veterans. What matters is that my client is the rightful owner," he added.

In 2022, Charles Kunzwa allegedly assaulted the Charambarara family, pointing a firearm at them and threatening to kill them if they did not vacate the farm. He was reportedly accompanied by bodyguards, including his son Clyde. The incident was reported to police under case number RRB 5581247.

After learning he was being sought by the police, Clyde Kunzwa reportedly fled to South Africa and later to the United Kingdom. There, he allegedly forged a power of attorney authorising his father to act on his behalf in matters concerning the disputed farm.

Meanwhile, Charles Kunzwa has reportedly continued to harass the Charambarara family, destroying crops each season. The family's livestock now roam the property aimlessly, while Kunzwa has stationed a caretaker to monitor and report any visits to the farm.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Social media exposes Goromonzi man who stole father's Car

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

Kadoma land dispute case crumbles

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Soldier assaulting wife over night out

6 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on local authority extravagance

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

Bulawayo City food outlets violate regulations

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Exam class teachers barred from transfers

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

Pushcart operators blamed for City chaos

7 hrs ago | 116 Views

Experts predict prospects of another good rainy season

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

6 illegal miners killed at Mazowe Mine

7 hrs ago | 60 Views

UZ students cry foul over 'ghost' module

7 hrs ago | 84 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF supporters loot Mnangagwa's gifts in Mash Central

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Hwende gets the axe in CCC parly reshuffle

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Nyokayemabhunu faces identity fraud charges in SA

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa shields airport 'squatters'

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe reach first Rugby World Cup since 1991

18 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa ally reported for corruption

18 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Albert Nguluvhe calls for participatory governance

18 hrs ago | 235 Views

Only leadership change can save Zimbabwe's economy

19 Jul 2025 at 10:00hrs | 449 Views

Stanbic Bank Beyond Borders: Empowering Zimbabwean Businesses for Regional Integration

19 Jul 2025 at 09:38hrs | 174 Views

Rev. Dongo, so you'll gladly accept cash from the Devil just to avoid looking for money?

19 Jul 2025 at 09:19hrs | 721 Views

Zim opposition needs a reshuffle

19 Jul 2025 at 09:13hrs | 416 Views

New Zealand thrash Zimbabwe

19 Jul 2025 at 09:11hrs | 176 Views

Is this health justice or state overreach?

19 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 1242 Views

Plan to rebury war heroes in unmarked graves underway

19 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 207 Views

Mnangagwa concludes Japan visit

19 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 153 Views

Man run over by train

19 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 159 Views

BCC approves building plans valued at over US$3m

19 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 133 Views

JSC plans to reintroduce press desks in courts

19 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 34 Views

Twist in ex-deputy minister's trial

19 Jul 2025 at 09:07hrs | 170 Views

Moses Mpofu to stand trial over US$7m fraud allegations

19 Jul 2025 at 09:07hrs | 132 Views

Over 1,300 Zimbabwean children die of heart diseases each year

19 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 27 Views

Caretakers storm colleague's bedroom, assault her while naked

19 Jul 2025 at 09:01hrs | 465 Views

Security guard bashed for asking village head's whereabouts at funeral

19 Jul 2025 at 08:53hrs | 557 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest third suspect in $4 million Bulawayo bank robbery

18 Jul 2025 at 21:09hrs | 1430 Views

Father convicted of dumping girl child next door over sex

18 Jul 2025 at 21:06hrs | 1149 Views

Catholic Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of Priests

18 Jul 2025 at 20:58hrs | 541 Views

High pregnancy rates among HIV+ teens in Zimbabwe

18 Jul 2025 at 20:57hrs | 376 Views

Mysterious car fires destroy 4 vehicles

18 Jul 2025 at 20:56hrs | 753 Views

School accused of emotional abuse over unpaid levies

18 Jul 2025 at 20:56hrs | 376 Views

High Court to hear disputed Whange Chieftaincy succession case

18 Jul 2025 at 20:55hrs | 280 Views

Chinese national in court for alleged US$322k fraud

18 Jul 2025 at 20:54hrs | 172 Views

Mzembi's US$2 million theft case set for High Court hearing

18 Jul 2025 at 20:53hrs | 170 Views

Man wins protection order against mum over forced bachelorhood

18 Jul 2025 at 20:51hrs | 335 Views

Flo Petroleum fined for selling contaminated fuel

18 Jul 2025 at 20:50hrs | 200 Views

Three killed, five injured in Centenary-Mazowe highway crash

18 Jul 2025 at 17:06hrs | 697 Views

Bulawayo councillor arrested after axe drama in farm dispute

18 Jul 2025 at 16:59hrs | 396 Views

Bosso responds to ZACC visit

18 Jul 2025 at 15:14hrs | 458 Views

Transport Ministry publishes tender awards

18 Jul 2025 at 14:48hrs | 396 Views