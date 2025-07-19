Gun-Toting Ex-Ambassador Seizes War Veteran's Farm, Terrorises Family

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Seke

War veterans in Mashonaland East province are protesting against former Zimbabwean ambassador Charles Kunzwa, who has reportedly seized the late decorated liberation hero George Charambarara's Tweespruit Farm using a fraudulent offer letter, a bogus eviction order, and threats involving a firearm.The Charambarara family, now living in hiding, claims to have received death threats from Kunzwa. Fellow war veterans have expressed grave concern over the lack of security for war veterans' estates after their passing.In a strongly worded letter, Mashonaland East Provincial War Veterans League Chairperson, Retired Major Daniel Matengo, condemned Kunzwa's actions and demanded that he vacate Tweespruit Farm - also referred to as Mtsike Farm - measuring 114.40 hectares. Matengo accused Kunzwa of using forged documents and intimidation tactics, including brandishing a firearm, to take control of the land and silence rightful beneficiaries of Zimbabwe's land reform program.When contacted for comment, Major Matengo confirmed the authenticity of the letter and expressed outrage at what he described as a "farm looting spree" by Kunzwa."Yes, we wrote that letter, and we stand by its contents," said Matengo. "We strongly condemn these land grabs. It is unacceptable that the family and farm workers now live in fear, essentially as refugees, after a former ambassador seized the farm inherited from their father. His motive appears to be selfish - to transfer it to his son Clyde, who is currently living in the United Kingdom."Matengo also criticized elements within the Ministry of Agriculture, accusing them of corruption and betraying the principles of the liberation struggle by redistributing land away from the families of war veterans."What we know is that Tweespruit Farm remains part of the late George Charambarara's estate and should continue to benefit his surviving children. Their livelihoods are now under threat because of someone using a gun to claim what is not rightfully theirs," Matengo added.In his letter, Matengo dismissed Kunzwa's offer letter - referenced as LLRR704 - as invalid."Please be advised that the so-called offer letter you claim to have is null and void. It violates constitutional provisions that reserve 20% of land for war veterans. Whoever issued that letter to you, over 20 years after the land reform program began, was either misinformed or corrupt," he wrote."As war veterans' league, we are custodians of the constitutional regulations safeguarding the welfare of war veterans and their families. We will not allow you to carry out unauthorised farming activities on that land. We reserve the right to defend that farm by any means necessary," Matengo warned."Please vacate the farm immediately," he added.The Zimbabwe Lands Commission's Mashonaland East office, through Assistant Manager Ms. A. Musingwini, acknowledged receipt of a complaint regarding Subdivision 3 of Tweespruit of Mtsike Farm, Seke District."We acknowledge receipt of an ownership dispute concerning the farm lodged by George Charambarara's estate against Clyde Kunzwa. Please be advised that the Zimbabwe Lands Commission is currently investigating the matter, and it remains unresolved," Musingwini stated.When contacted by Bulawayo24.com, Charles Kunzwa refused to directly confirm the takeover of the farm on behalf of his son Clyde, instead referring all queries to his lawyer Tapera Muzana. Both were evasive."Why would I threaten anyone? And who told you that I'm grabbing multiple farms? I don't even own a gun. For your information, that case is over. My lawyer will contact you for clarity," said Kunzwa.Muzana defended his client, claiming that the land was no longer under Charambarara's ownership."The farm no longer belonged to Charambarara. He had failed to produce, and the land was reallocated to another individual, from whom my client acquired it legally," said Muzana."At this point, we cannot discuss Charambarara or war veterans. What matters is that my client is the rightful owner," he added.In 2022, Charles Kunzwa allegedly assaulted the Charambarara family, pointing a firearm at them and threatening to kill them if they did not vacate the farm. He was reportedly accompanied by bodyguards, including his son Clyde. The incident was reported to police under case number RRB 5581247.After learning he was being sought by the police, Clyde Kunzwa reportedly fled to South Africa and later to the United Kingdom. There, he allegedly forged a power of attorney authorising his father to act on his behalf in matters concerning the disputed farm.Meanwhile, Charles Kunzwa has reportedly continued to harass the Charambarara family, destroying crops each season. The family's livestock now roam the property aimlessly, while Kunzwa has stationed a caretaker to monitor and report any visits to the farm.