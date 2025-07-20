Father dumps girl child for having sex

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 50-year-old man from Chipinge, Nicolous Bhebhe, appeared in court after dumping his 15-year-old daughter at his parents' home, accusing her of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old neighbour.Chipinge Magistrate Nixon Mangoti found Bhebhe guilty of ill-treatment or neglect of a child under the Children and Adoption Act and fined him US$200. Failure to pay the fine will result in a two-month jail sentence.The court heard that on July 5, Bhebhe confronted his daughter over suspicions that she had engaged in sexual intercourse with the neighbour. In response, he took her to his parents' house and left her there, effectively abandoning her.The neighbour's parents later accompanied the girl to the police station, where a report was filed, leading to Bhebhe's arrest.The case highlights concerns about child protection and parental responsibilities in Chipinge communities.