Teacher under fire for collecting learners' saliva

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A teacher at Mushavhi Secondary School in Bikita has sparked outrage among parents and learners after allegedly asking an entire class to spit on sheets of paper during a lesson, raising serious concerns over the unconventional and unhygienic teaching methods.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, involved the teacher requesting learners to provide saliva samples on clean sheets of paper as part of a demonstration during a class on self-preservation and self-control, particularly aimed at discouraging promiscuity among girls.

According to learners who spoke anonymously for fear of retaliation, the teacher explained that just as the paper was soiled with saliva, a person's reputation could be similarly "tainted" by promiscuous behavior. She then folded the papers and reportedly took them outside to dispose of them behind the school toilets — a move that has alarmed parents about possible health and safety risks.

Only two learners refused to participate, while others expressed discomfort. When asked to write on the saliva-stained paper as part of the lesson, a student declined, citing the paper's contamination.

The teacher, when contacted for comment, deflected questions, suggesting reporters return to the sources or visit the school for clarification. "There are some learners who saw me disposing of the paper, so I don't know what's the issue," she stated.

The school head, Peter Zvibodo, was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to reach him.

This bizarre teaching approach comes on the heels of a similar disturbing case from Nehanda Primary School in the same district, where two teachers allegedly drew blood from 19 pupils without proper parental consent, compounding worries about inappropriate practices in local schools.

Parents and learners have voiced frustration that despite complaints and concerns raised within the school, the issue has not been properly addressed. Education officials have reportedly visited the school multiple times, but the matter remains unresolved, sparking fears that the teacher may have influential connections protecting her.

"We thought the education officials came to address this saliva incident, but it turned out they were investigating a different case involving the teacher and the head," said one learner.

Some parents questioned the teacher's choice to personally dispose of the saliva-laden paper rather than delegating the task to the learners, wondering why she did not show similar disgust toward the saliva samples of the students.

"The teacher is new here and this is the first time we are seeing such a teaching method. We want education authorities to investigate whether this is an acceptable way of teaching," said a concerned parent who requested anonymity.

The incident has intensified calls for a thorough investigation into the teacher's methods and for stronger oversight of teaching practices to safeguard learners' health and dignity.

Source - tellzim

