Dembare continue to sink

In a season that has become a painful saga, Dynamos - Zimbabwe's most decorated football club with 20 league titles - now teeters dangerously close to relegation from the Premier Soccer League.Yesterday's 1-0 defeat to log leaders Simba Bhora was more than just a lost match; it was a stark reminder of the club's deepening crisis. The only goal, scored in the 85th minute by Junior Makunike, came from a wayward cross that slipped past Dynamos goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa, punctuating a frustrating night for the once-mighty Glamour Boys.Currently sitting second-bottom with just 15 points from 20 matches, Dynamos have managed only two wins this season. With 13 games left, the pressure to avoid the drop is mounting alarmingly.Coach Saul Chaminuka expressed his mounting frustration in the wake of the loss, openly accusing match officials of biased decisions that have influenced the team's fortunes. "It's unfortunate to be seen as a bad loser, but many of our losses have been decided by referees," said Chaminuka, citing a disallowed goal-scoring opportunity for striker Frank Agyemang and contentious refereeing around a head injury to new signing Wisdom Mutasa as key moments that swung the game against them.Despite these grievances, the statistics paint a grim picture beyond officiating complaints. Dynamos have scored a mere six goals in 20 matches, revealing significant offensive shortcomings. Defensive lapses have only compounded their woes, leaving the club's future in the top tier precarious.The legacy of past glories now seems like a heavy shackle. Once the dominant force in Zimbabwean football, Dynamos' current struggles contrast painfully with their proud history, forcing fans to confront the unsettling possibility of playing in Division One.Simba Bhora coach Joel Luphahla praised both his team's performance and the challenge posed by Dynamos. "We knew they wouldn't make it easy. They play good football and compete hard. I'm happy we won on our home ground — that's what matters," said Luphahla, whose side now leads the league with 43 points.The match itself was tightly contested. Simba Bhora started strongly but found chances hard to come by. Both teams suffered injuries early on, including Dynamos' Brendon Jerimani and Simba Bhora's key player Emmanuel Ziocha.Dynamos showed promise early in the second half but gradually lost control, missing key opportunities while Simba Bhora seized momentum. In the dying minutes, Makunike's unexpected cross turned goal sealed the result.With the clock ticking and the threat of relegation looming, Dynamos faces a critical period in which every match counts. For the Glamour Boys and their supporters, the hope now lies in a miraculous turnaround to preserve their place among Zimbabwe's football elite.TeamsSimba Bhora: W Thole, I Mauchi, T Webster, B Moyo, I Nyahi, B Mtuche (N Tigere, 60'), B Ncube, J Makunike, D Mudadi (B Ndereki, 88'), E Ziocha (C Mavhurume, 44'), I GurirabDynamos: P Tafiremutsa, E Jalai, A Gwatidzo, D Nhongo, C Mandivei, F Jerimani (K Madera, 17', V Kadonzvo, 70'), T Pio, T Chiwunga, W Mutasa, V Ngwenya, F Agyemang.