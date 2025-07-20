South Africa water experts clear Limpopo River water of contamination

News / National

by Staff reporter

Water experts from Vhembe District Municipality have confirmed that the Limpopo River, which forms the natural border between South Africa and Zimbabwe, is free from contamination following recent laboratory tests.The river provides domestic water supplies to the border towns of Musina in South Africa and Beitbridge in Zimbabwe. Authorities from both countries launched full-scale investigations after an unknown greenish substance was spotted along the river last week, raising public health concerns.Vhembe District Municipality, which covers Musina as well as Collins Chabane, Thulamela, and Makhado in South Africa's Limpopo Province, issued a public notice on Saturday confirming the findings."The results for the Limpopo River tested at the laboratory on the 15th of July 2025 are negative for contamination. The greenish colour observed in the river was caused by algae," the municipality said.Officials emphasized that water quality monitoring will continue on a weekly basis to promptly detect any future contamination.Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, Beitbridge's local civil protection committee chairperson and District Development Coordinator, Mrs. Sikhangezile Mafu, said water test results from her side were still pending but expected soon.She reassured residents that Dam 1, which supplies Beitbridge urban area with water, remains uncontaminated at present.The town primarily sources water from Zhovhe Dam, which is replenished by the Limpopo River through the Umzingwane River system. Water from the Limpopo is typically stored in Dam 1 before undergoing purification and distribution to residents and institutions.Authorities on both sides continue to prioritize vigilance in safeguarding water quality for their communities.