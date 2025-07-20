ZINWA cracks down on illegal bulk water dealers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has initiated a comprehensive countrywide operation targeting illegal bulk water dealers in a bid to restore order within the water delivery sector and protect public health.The crackdown comes amid growing public complaints about unregulated water abstraction and distribution in urban areas, which authorities warn pose significant health risks and breach national regulations.In a statement issued on Sunday, Zinwa's Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Mrs. Marjorie Munyonga, emphasized that the operation is being conducted under the framework of Statutory Instrument 90 of 2013. This legislation regulates the licensing and operation of bulk water dealers, including borehole operators and water delivery truckers."All bulk water dealers must be registered with Zinwa. It is illegal to abstract raw water from residential areas without specific authority," Mrs. Munyonga said. "Zinwa is also empowered to randomly collect water samples from bulk water sources and delivery trucks to test for compliance with water quality standards."She added that borehole owners and bulk water suppliers have a legal obligation to maintain accurate records of water abstractions.During the crackdown, Zinwa is collaborating closely with law enforcement and other regulatory agencies to ensure compliance. Bulk water dealers have been urged to cooperate fully with the inspection teams.The public has been called upon to assist by reporting any illegal or suspicious bulk water activities via Zinwa's dedicated WhatsApp number: 0774 674 333.Mrs. Munyonga concluded, "This operation aims to safeguard water quality, ensure public health safety, and enforce lawful water abstraction and distribution practices across the country."