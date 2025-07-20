Latest News Editor's Choice


United Methodist Bishops stand firm against homosexuality

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The United Methodist Church (UMC) in Africa has reiterated its firm opposition to homosexuality and same-sex marriages, stating these practices conflict with Christian doctrine and African cultural values, and threaten the sanctity of human existence.

Speaking during a church service in Harare on Sunday, Bishop Mande Muyombo, President of the African Bishops in the United Methodist Church and currently on an official visit to Zimbabwe, emphasized that the church remains steadfast in upholding biblical teachings and African traditions.

"We have been very clear - not only we but also our elders before us—Africa has consistently held that marriage is between a man and a woman," Bishop Muyombo said. "This is the biblical message as well as the norm guided by our various cultural marriage laws. Even the payment of bride price would not be accepted for same-sex unions."

The reaffirmation was met with relief and approval by congregants attending the service, who expressed satisfaction that the church leadership had clarified its position amid ongoing debates.

"It was heartwarming to hear our bishops clearly declare the church's position on same-sex marriage," said one church member. "Now there is no grey area—it is very clear."

"Marriage is between a man and a woman; that is the norm," another congregant added. "The church is alive, and as the United Methodist Church, we do not condone homosexuality."

A third member said, "We have heard different versions over time, but now the church's stance is clear."

All 15 bishops representing UMC conferences across Africa were present at the revival gathering, where they collectively reinforced their denomination's commitment to preserving traditional Christian and African family values.

Source - ZBC
