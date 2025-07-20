University of Zimbabwe lecturers strike continues

News / National

by Staff reporter

It has been months since lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe, the country's oldest and most prestigious institution of higher learning, walked out of their lecture halls, citing salaries that have been eroded by inflation and currency devaluation to the point where they can no longer meet basic living costs.The indefinite strike began in April 2025 and shows no sign of ending. Thousands of students are now struggling to continue their studies on their own, uncertain if or when their lecturers will return."We have been betrayed and no longer have passion for our work," said J.T., a lecturer with over a decade of service at the university, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.The university's registrar's office did not respond to requests for comment, but in May it acknowledged the legitimacy of the lecturers' grievances and said it was working with the government to resolve the issues.However, tensions have escalated. In June, Obvious Vengeyi, a professor and spokesperson for the Association of University Teachers (AUT), disclosed that he and three other union leaders involved in the strike were dismissed by the university. Meanwhile, the institution has hired adjunct and contract lecturers to fill some gaps, but the move has been criticized by student representatives.Narshon Kohlo, chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Students Union at the University of Zimbabwe, described the new hires as largely inexperienced recent graduates who cannot adequately replace senior lecturers. "Some students started the semester with their regular lecturers but were left without continuity when those lecturers left," he said.The crisis at the university reflects the broader deterioration of Zimbabwe's public institutions, which are strained by years of hyperinflation, economic mismanagement, and dwindling government support. Hospitals face critical shortages of staff and medicine, while schools and universities struggle to retain qualified professionals.Zimbabwe's once-thriving education sector, lauded in the 1980s as a continental model, has suffered severe budget cuts. The government's share of spending on higher education dropped from 6.9% in 2016 to just 3.2% in 2025.Economic shocks, including a currency collapse in 2018 that wiped out salaries and savings, have deepened the crisis. Lecturer salaries reportedly fell by nearly 90% overnight—from about US$2,250 to US$230 per month—and have never recovered.Although the government introduced allowances and new currencies to stabilize incomes, lecturers say these measures have been inadequate, especially after allowances were folded into taxable salaries in 2024, further reducing take-home pay."The erosion of salaries has sapped motivation and harmed the quality of teaching and research," said Vengeyi. Although Zimbabwe ranks third in research output in sub-Saharan Africa, the quality and impact of that work remain low due to inadequate support.Many lecturers have turned to side jobs, selling goods on campus or running small businesses to survive. J.T. relies on small-scale chicken farming and other ventures initiated before the economic downturn.The ongoing "brain drain" is another concern. Since 2018, many senior lecturers have left for better opportunities abroad. In one department, 10 out of 18 lecturers have emigrated."This is a huge loss to the country," Vengeyi said. "Zimbabwe trains its professionals, but other nations reap the benefits."Political scientist Eldred Masunungure warned that continued decay in education institutions would undermine Zimbabwe's broader economic and social stability.Students are caught in the middle. First-year pharmaceutical chemistry student Tinotenda Kahenga described the situation as "very tough and stressful." Many students have resorted to self-study or group learning, but uncertainty looms over their academic futures.Kohlo defended the lecturers' right to strike for fair pay but criticized the university for failing to provide quality education despite charging high fees. Student protests about the disruption have led to arrests, though those detained were later released.As the strike drags on, Zimbabwe's flagship university and its students face a precarious future amid a worsening economic crisis that threatens to undermine the nation's entire education system.