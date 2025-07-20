Police deny blocking MDC-T meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have strongly denied reports that they blocked a meeting of MDC-T party members at the party's Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House headquarters. Instead, police said they were called in to restore order after violence erupted among the party's own feuding members.The denial comes in response to media reports published on July 18, 2025, which claimed that police had prevented over 400 MDC-T members from holding a meeting to discuss leadership restructuring.ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the reports misrepresented the facts and misled the public about what actually transpired."Reference is made to a story published in a local daily newspaper on 18th July 2025, titled ‘Police block MDC-T meeting'. The Zimbabwe Republic Police sets the record straight on the facts surrounding the purported meeting," Commissioner Nyathi stated.He clarified that contrary to the media claims, the police did not block the meeting but were only called in to intervene after violence broke out during the gathering."The Zimbabwe Republic Police did not block the meeting. Instead, officers were deployed to maintain law and order after violence erupted among feuding members during the gathering," he said.Commissioner Nyathi emphasized that any insinuation that police blocked the meeting is incorrect and distorts the true situation on the ground.He appealed to the media to report objectively and accurately to ensure the public receives correct information as events unfold."The Zimbabwe Republic Police categorically states that it did not block the MDC-T meeting. Police presence was solely to prevent the escalation of violence between rival factions," Commissioner Nyathi added.He further urged journalists and editors to verify facts thoroughly before publication, warning against sensationalism that compromises truth."As the media plays a critical role in informing the nation, we urge reporters and editors to ensure that facts are thoroughly verified before publication. Sensationalism should not come at the cost of truth," he concluded.