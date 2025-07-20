Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mysterious black chicken causes stir at court

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Feathers flew and tongues wagged last Monday when a mysterious black chicken wearing a red scarf strutted confidently into the Kwekwe Magistrates Court yard, as if it owned the place.

The unexpected visitor left court staff and visitors stunned, with many scrambling to capture the bizarre moment on their phones. Others clutched their collars, fearing the arrival of a juju mission gone "fowl."

Whispers of witchcraft, secret court rituals, and "case-fixing chickens" echoed through the courthouse corridors as the calm and poised bird loitered about, seemingly unfazed by the chaos it was causing.

"It was just there… calm, confident. Like it was sent for something spiritual," said a court official who preferred to remain anonymous. "We honestly don't know whether it wandered in by accident or if someone left it there to sway a case through dark means."

The unusual bird, described as almost human-like in its demeanor, vanished without a trace the following day, leaving behind a mix of fear, confusion, and wild speculation.

Some say it was simply lost, while others believe it was a muti messenger sent to influence justice in someone's favor. One onlooker joked, "Maybe it had a pending case and came to file its papers!"

The incident has set Kwekwe abuzz with superstition, recalling a similar strange occurrence last month in Gweru, where a swarm of locusts halted court proceedings.

Whether a rogue hen, a spiritual spy, or a bewitched bird on a secret mission, Kwekwe Magistrates Court experienced its most egg-citing case yet — and it didn't even need a docket!

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Black, #Chicken, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Zvigananda invites Chiwenga to business dinner

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

How President Trump humiliated African Presidents in the White House!

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwean for illegal mining activities in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Highlanders free fall continues

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Meikles's debt to suppliers raises fresh concerns

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

CZI, residents petition BCC over tariffs

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Govt claims to have receives over 1 000 Gukurahundi submissions

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe political parties demand Gukurahundi genocide transparency

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe reunites after 20 years of division

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Minister Nguluvhe's humble bus ride wins praise

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Edgars Zimbabwe customers seek longer payment plans

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Ingutsheni faces critical psychiatrist shortage

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital struggles with single ICU

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Econet reports 44% surge in voice calls

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mwonzora risks losing party property over salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

EUZ president in soup over missing funds

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

CCC councillors snub Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Cop sentenced to 2 years for fatal shooting during arrest attempt

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Elderly man killed trying to protect wife

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Police deny blocking MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers strike continues

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

United Methodist Bishops stand firm against homosexuality

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

ZINWA cracks down on illegal bulk water dealers

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

South Africa water experts clear Limpopo River water of contamination

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Dembare continue to sink

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Teacher under fire for collecting learners' saliva

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Father dumps girl child for having sex

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi woken up at 2AM for Mnangagwa airport welcome

4 hrs ago | 601 Views

Bulawayo enforces citywide dog tie-up order to curb stray attacks

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

What does Mnangagwa call a 'brutal colonial regime' when the ZANU-PF government is even more brutal?

7 hrs ago | 300 Views

Gun-Toting Ex-Ambassador Seizes War Veteran's Farm, Terrorises Family

20 Jul 2025 at 14:57hrs | 2126 Views

Social media exposes Goromonzi man who stole father's Car

20 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 1245 Views

Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 1285 Views

Kadoma land dispute case crumbles

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 526 Views

Soldier assaulting wife over night out

20 Jul 2025 at 09:22hrs | 1054 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on local authority extravagance

20 Jul 2025 at 09:21hrs | 614 Views

Bulawayo City food outlets violate regulations

20 Jul 2025 at 09:19hrs | 556 Views

Exam class teachers barred from transfers

20 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 434 Views

Pushcart operators blamed for City chaos

20 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 365 Views

Experts predict prospects of another good rainy season

20 Jul 2025 at 09:17hrs | 336 Views

6 illegal miners killed at Mazowe Mine

20 Jul 2025 at 09:16hrs | 252 Views

UZ students cry foul over 'ghost' module

20 Jul 2025 at 09:14hrs | 312 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF supporters loot Mnangagwa's gifts in Mash Central

20 Jul 2025 at 09:12hrs | 1392 Views

Hwende gets the axe in CCC parly reshuffle

20 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 485 Views

Nyokayemabhunu faces identity fraud charges in SA

20 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 653 Views

Mnangagwa shields airport 'squatters'

20 Jul 2025 at 09:04hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe reach first Rugby World Cup since 1991

19 Jul 2025 at 21:38hrs | 597 Views

Mnangagwa ally reported for corruption

19 Jul 2025 at 21:30hrs | 1378 Views

Albert Nguluvhe calls for participatory governance

19 Jul 2025 at 21:30hrs | 282 Views