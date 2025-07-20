Mysterious black chicken causes stir at court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Feathers flew and tongues wagged last Monday when a mysterious black chicken wearing a red scarf strutted confidently into the Kwekwe Magistrates Court yard, as if it owned the place.The unexpected visitor left court staff and visitors stunned, with many scrambling to capture the bizarre moment on their phones. Others clutched their collars, fearing the arrival of a juju mission gone "fowl."Whispers of witchcraft, secret court rituals, and "case-fixing chickens" echoed through the courthouse corridors as the calm and poised bird loitered about, seemingly unfazed by the chaos it was causing."It was just there… calm, confident. Like it was sent for something spiritual," said a court official who preferred to remain anonymous. "We honestly don't know whether it wandered in by accident or if someone left it there to sway a case through dark means."The unusual bird, described as almost human-like in its demeanor, vanished without a trace the following day, leaving behind a mix of fear, confusion, and wild speculation.Some say it was simply lost, while others believe it was a muti messenger sent to influence justice in someone's favor. One onlooker joked, "Maybe it had a pending case and came to file its papers!"The incident has set Kwekwe abuzz with superstition, recalling a similar strange occurrence last month in Gweru, where a swarm of locusts halted court proceedings.Whether a rogue hen, a spiritual spy, or a bewitched bird on a secret mission, Kwekwe Magistrates Court experienced its most egg-citing case yet — and it didn't even need a docket!