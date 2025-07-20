Elderly man killed trying to protect wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 38-year-old man, Isaac Chanuka, has been arrested in connection with a violent crime spree in the Battlefields area that left an 83-year-old man dead and two women traumatised.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that Chanuka was apprehended on July 17, 2025, following a brutal attack in which the elderly victim, Funny Sakona, was fatally assaulted.Police reports indicate that Sakona was struck twice on the head with a log by Chanuka as he tried to defend his wife from an assault. Sakona succumbed to his injuries at the scene.Following the fatal attack, Chanuka allegedly raped Sakona's wife before fleeing. The suspect's arrest was facilitated by community members who assisted police in tracking him down.Further investigations uncovered that Chanuka had earlier attacked another woman on July 16, striking her on the head with a log and attempting to rape her.Police continue to investigate the case as the community reels from the shock of these violent acts.