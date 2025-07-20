Cop sentenced to 2 years for fatal shooting during arrest attempt

News / National

by Staff reporter

A police officer in Gwanda has been sentenced to an effective two years in prison after being found guilty of culpable homicide for fatally shooting a suspect during an attempted arrest in January 2020.Philip Mwinde, 43, appeared before the Gwanda Regional Court where he was handed a four-year prison term. However, two years of the sentence were suspended on condition that he refrains from committing a similar offence within five years, meaning he will serve two years behind bars.The incident occurred on January 30, 2020, in the Farvic area of Colleen Bawn. Mwinde, together with two fellow officers, was pursuing a suspect wanted for assault. Upon spotting the suspect walking with another man, the officers tried to intercept them, but both fled on foot when they saw the police vehicle.Mwinde exited the vehicle to give chase and, after firing two warning shots without success, shot the suspect in the left buttock. The bullet exited through the right lower abdomen, inflicting serious injuries.The injured man was immediately taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital and later transferred to United Bulawayo Hospitals. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries the next day, January 31, 2020.The court ruling highlights the seriousness of the case while imposing a suspended sentence in recognition of the circumstances surrounding the shooting during an arrest operation.