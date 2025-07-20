Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC councillors snub Tshabangu

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Councillors from the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) in Chinhoyi largely boycotted a meeting convened last week by the party's self-proclaimed secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu, amid deep factional divisions within the party.

In a memo dated July 16, Tshabangu called on all CCC councillors to attend a meeting scheduled for Friday, aimed at addressing a series of negative media reports concerning the city council's activities.

"Following several negative media reports about goings-on at your council, I am writing to you to notify you of an urgent meeting to look into these issues in detail and proffer long-lasting solutions," Tshabangu wrote.

Despite the summons, only two of the ten elected CCC councillors turned up for the meeting. Among those present were embattled mayor Owen Charuza and his deputy Chipo Mlotswa. However, the event failed to proceed as a formal meeting.

Tshabangu's provincial faction member, Tendayi Musonza, confirmed the poor attendance but insisted that the gathering was not an official meeting, explaining, "It was not a meeting because it was not cleared by the police."

Meanwhile, six councillors aligned with the James Timba-led CCC faction organised a rival meeting on the same day to counter Tshabangu's faction. This faction remains loyal to former CCC president Nelson Chamisa, who recently exited the party after losing control.

Dyke Makumbe, a member of the Timba faction, said the majority of progressive councillors chose to attend the alternative meeting, viewing it as more aligned with Chamisa's vision. "Most progressive councillors desired to side with the people waiting for the launch of the movement to be led by Nelson Chamisa," Makumbe said.

Two councillors, Richard Vhitirinyu and David Malunga, opted to remain neutral, skipping both meetings.

Mayor Charuza explained that he declined to attend the Timba faction's gathering due to a vague and "threatening" invitation letter that lacked key details such as the meeting's agenda and venue. "The invitation didn't have a venue and no agenda and was followed by a threat. Why does it sound threatening rather than a meeting to clear the differences in council right now?" he questioned.

The ongoing feud between the Tshabangu faction and the Timba faction reflects broader tensions within the CCC. Tshabangu seized control of the party from its founding leader Nelson Chamisa and recalled several councillors and legislators, triggering costly by-elections that ultimately handed Zanu PF a two-thirds majority in local government.

Chamisa subsequently left the CCC, further deepening the party's internal divisions and complicating its ability to present a united front in opposition politics.

Source - NewsDay
More on: #CCC, #Tshabangu, #Snub

Comments


Must Read

Zvigananda invites Chiwenga to business dinner

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

How President Trump humiliated African Presidents in the White House!

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwean for illegal mining activities in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Highlanders free fall continues

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Meikles's debt to suppliers raises fresh concerns

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

CZI, residents petition BCC over tariffs

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Govt claims to have receives over 1 000 Gukurahundi submissions

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe political parties demand Gukurahundi genocide transparency

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe reunites after 20 years of division

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Minister Nguluvhe's humble bus ride wins praise

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Edgars Zimbabwe customers seek longer payment plans

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Ingutsheni faces critical psychiatrist shortage

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital struggles with single ICU

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Econet reports 44% surge in voice calls

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mwonzora risks losing party property over salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

EUZ president in soup over missing funds

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Cop sentenced to 2 years for fatal shooting during arrest attempt

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Elderly man killed trying to protect wife

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mysterious black chicken causes stir at court

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Police deny blocking MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers strike continues

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

United Methodist Bishops stand firm against homosexuality

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

ZINWA cracks down on illegal bulk water dealers

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

South Africa water experts clear Limpopo River water of contamination

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Dembare continue to sink

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Teacher under fire for collecting learners' saliva

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Father dumps girl child for having sex

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi woken up at 2AM for Mnangagwa airport welcome

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Bulawayo enforces citywide dog tie-up order to curb stray attacks

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

What does Mnangagwa call a 'brutal colonial regime' when the ZANU-PF government is even more brutal?

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Gun-Toting Ex-Ambassador Seizes War Veteran's Farm, Terrorises Family

20 Jul 2025 at 14:57hrs | 2124 Views

Social media exposes Goromonzi man who stole father's Car

20 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 1245 Views

Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 1283 Views

Kadoma land dispute case crumbles

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 526 Views

Soldier assaulting wife over night out

20 Jul 2025 at 09:22hrs | 1052 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on local authority extravagance

20 Jul 2025 at 09:21hrs | 611 Views

Bulawayo City food outlets violate regulations

20 Jul 2025 at 09:19hrs | 555 Views

Exam class teachers barred from transfers

20 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 434 Views

Pushcart operators blamed for City chaos

20 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 364 Views

Experts predict prospects of another good rainy season

20 Jul 2025 at 09:17hrs | 336 Views

6 illegal miners killed at Mazowe Mine

20 Jul 2025 at 09:16hrs | 251 Views

UZ students cry foul over 'ghost' module

20 Jul 2025 at 09:14hrs | 312 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF supporters loot Mnangagwa's gifts in Mash Central

20 Jul 2025 at 09:12hrs | 1389 Views

Hwende gets the axe in CCC parly reshuffle

20 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 484 Views

Nyokayemabhunu faces identity fraud charges in SA

20 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 652 Views

Mnangagwa shields airport 'squatters'

20 Jul 2025 at 09:04hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe reach first Rugby World Cup since 1991

19 Jul 2025 at 21:38hrs | 597 Views

Mnangagwa ally reported for corruption

19 Jul 2025 at 21:30hrs | 1378 Views

Albert Nguluvhe calls for participatory governance

19 Jul 2025 at 21:30hrs | 282 Views