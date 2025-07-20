EUZ president in soup over missing funds

News / National

by Staff reporter

The president of the Educators Union of Zimbabwe (EUZ), Tafadzwa Munodawafa, has been reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) amid allegations of embezzlement involving missing teachers' funds. The complaint, also copied to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, comes from disgruntled teachers demanding an urgent meeting with the minister to address their concerns.In a leaked memo addressed to ZACC and obtained by NewsDay, teachers accused Munodawafa and EUZ secretary-general Tapedza Zhou of corrupt practices, describing a "pattern of deceit and embezzlement" that requires immediate investigation.The report highlighted a scandal in Gokwe, Midlands province, where teachers contributed towards a residential stands project. Funds collected into a CBZ bank account, intended for purchasing stands via the Gokwe Town Council, were withdrawn without the consent of the contributors. Shockingly, the bank account was closed without informing the members."Zhou and Munodawafa promised to facilitate the acquisition of residential stands for EUZ members in Gokwe, who made payments from 2022 as evidenced by receipts submitted," the report stated. "Without notifying members, the duo closed the CBZ account and concealed the funds. When members discovered the closure and requested refunds, their demands were ignored."Further investigations revealed monthly transfers from the union's account to Munodawafa's relatives' CBZ account without any justification or explanation.The teachers called on ZACC to probe the allegations of embezzlement, breach of trust, corruption, and unlawful removal of members from the union, urging that a thorough investigation would uncover the full extent of the misconduct and ensure justice.Munodawafa is also accused of authorizing expenditures without following due process, including approving purchases of personal vehicles and allegedly receiving monthly rental payments of US$1,500 for a private residence without the approval of the union's procurement committee or consultation with members.Currently, Munodawafa faces criminal charges related to union funds at the Tredgold Magistrate's Court. The membership expressed deep concern that the ongoing case is damaging the public service's reputation and eroding trust in the union.The union's vice-president, Mollyn Banda, formally requested a meeting with the Primary and Secondary Education minister to discuss the turmoil within EUZ, warning that the unresolved issues threaten morale and public confidence in the teaching profession."We seek constructive engagement with the ministry to promote stability, transparency, and improved welfare for our educators," Banda said. "Timely dialogue is crucial to address the growing concerns, including corruption allegations and the controversial dismissal of Mr Tapedza Zhou as secretary-general, which have serious implications for internal democracy and accountability."EUZ, registered in 2021, currently represents about 6,000 teachers nationwide, all contributing a monthly subscription fee of US$8.Attempts to reach Munodawafa and Zhou for comment yesterday were unsuccessful.