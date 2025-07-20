Mwonzora risks losing party property over salary arrears

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora is at risk of having party property attached following a court's decision to grant an application by a former employee seeking enforcement of a ruling for unpaid wages.The application, filed by Kudzanayi Mashumba who is owed US$7,600 in salary arrears, was granted registration on July 9, 2025, paving the way for legal action that could see the opposition party's assets seized if the debt remains unsettled.Mashumba named the MDC-T and Labour Officer Constance Kadenga as the first and second respondents, respectively, in the case. The original ruling had ordered Mwonzora and the party to pay the outstanding amount, but it had not been registered with the court, limiting its enforceability.By successfully registering the ruling at the Labour Court, Mashumba now holds a legally enforceable order that can be executed by the sheriff of the court should the MDC-T fail to clear the debt.Mashumba, who worked for the MDC-T as chief aide to the presidium, fell out with Mwonzora over political differences. In his founding affidavit, Mashumba stated he was employed on April 1, 2020, with a salary of US$550 per month plus a US$50 cellphone allowance.He detailed the failed conciliation proceedings before the Labour Officer Kadenga on October 21, 2021, which resulted in a certificate of no settlement. Following the MDC-T's failure to respond to his claim, Mashumba filed a statement of claim on November 16, 2021.On May 16, 2022, Kadenga made a draft ruling in Mashumba's favour. However, the ruling was not immediately confirmed by the Labour Court under section 93(5)(a) of the Labour Act at the time.The Labour Amendment Act of 2023, which introduced section 128, now permits such rulings to be registered as court orders enforceable through legal execution.This development places significant pressure on Mwonzora and the MDC-T to settle the arrears promptly or risk losing party assets as a result of the court order.