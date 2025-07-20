Ingutsheni faces critical psychiatrist shortage

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's largest psychiatric facility, Ingutsheni Central Hospital, is struggling to cope with a severe shortage of psychiatrists, leaving just two doctors to care for over 650 inpatients and thousands of outpatients every month.The 708-bed hospital currently houses more than 600 patients across 14 wards, while its outpatient department manages approximately 2,400 cases monthly. Despite the heavy workload, the hospital is effectively operating with only one full-time psychiatrist, as the other doctor works on annual contract renewals beyond retirement age.Chief Medical Officer Nemache Mawere revealed the dire situation during a recent donation of blankets by Old Mutual Zimbabwe. "We are effectively down to one psychiatrist since my colleague works on annual contract renewals post-retirement age," Mawere explained. "I'm currently Bulawayo's only practicing psychiatrist, though my primary role should be administration."Mawere said the situation was unsustainable, noting that he should not be engaged in clinical duties or teaching but had no choice given the shortage. He also highlighted that Ingutsheni and the nearby Mlondolozi Psychiatric Hospital, which has about 400 patients, share specialist coverage with virtually no additional psychiatrists.Zimbabwe's health system has been battered by a mass exodus of skilled health workers who leave the country in search of better opportunities. Estimates indicate that over 5,000 nurses have quit due to poor pay and harsh working conditions, compounding the crisis in the health sector which has suffered years of neglect and underfunding.Despite the 2001 Abuja Declaration, in which African Union countries pledged to allocate at least 15% of their annual budgets to health, Zimbabwe has consistently fallen short of this target.During the donation event, Mawere noted that the hospital had received 250 blankets to address critical shortages but ideally requires 4,200 blankets to maintain the recommended three blankets per patient on rotation for laundry cycles. Current blanket stocks stand at about 1,500, with frequent damage due to the patients' conditions."Unlike other hospitals, we replace blankets every six months because patients tear them," Mawere said.The donation comes as Ingutsheni continues recovering from a recent water crisis that forced the hospital to rely on Mpilo Central Hospital for meal preparations.The shortage of psychiatrists and essential resources paints a stark picture of the challenges facing Zimbabwe's mental health services and underscores the urgent need for greater investment and support to address the country's growing health care crisis.