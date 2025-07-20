Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Edgars Zimbabwe customers seek longer payment plans

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Clothing retailer Edgars Stores Limited says more of its customers are increasingly requesting longer payment periods of up to nine months to settle their clothing purchases, a clear reflection of the deepening economic struggles facing Zimbabweans as disposable incomes continue to shrink.

The development highlights shifting consumer behaviour as shoppers grapple with stagnant wages and rising living costs, forcing them to seek credit terms with lower monthly instalments. Edgars, one of Zimbabwe's oldest formal clothing retailers, revealed the trend in its trading update for the half-year ended July 6, 2025.

"The business is witnessing more customers opting for longer tenures of nine months to pay, compared to six months, to enjoy lower monthly instalments," said Edgars chief executive officer Sevious Mushosho. "The business is pursuing opportunities to grow its debtors' active account book."

Mushosho said the group's debtors' book closed the period flat at US$10,4 million, the same as last year. Collections, however, outpaced credit sales growth for the first half of the year, with debtors' collections in line with expectations at 26,8%. Notably, the asset quality of the debtors' book showed a marked improvement, with 85,1% of the book in current status compared to 77,9% at the start of the year.

"The asset quality has remained firm," said Mushosho. "Net debtors written off to lagged sales stood at 1,75%, down from 2,5% last year and significantly better than the industry standard of 5%."

Faced with consumers increasingly unable to afford formal wear upfront, retailers like Edgars have turned to flexible credit offerings to drive sales as they battle the rapid growth of the second-hand clothing market, which has become the go-to option for financially constrained Zimbabweans.

Despite the challenging environment, Mushosho said Edgars anticipates growth opportunities driven by rising aggregate demand and the company's continued expansion of its geographic footprint. He revealed that three new Express Stores were opened during the period, with seven more targeted before the end of FY2025.

"Revenues for the Express Chain are still relatively immaterial," he said. "The group will continue to utilise the Express Chain as its market expansion vehicle."

The Express Stores, aimed at serving low-income consumers, sell new clothing items priced between US$1 and US$10, positioning Edgars to compete more directly with the booming second-hand market. In November 2024, Edgars closed the year with six Express outlets, and in the first half of this year, it opened branches in Rusape, Tynwald, and Robert Mugabe, bringing the total to nine stores.

Mushosho said the company will continue to invest in backup solar power solutions to optimise operational costs and improve customer experience across its stores.

"The segmented retail propositions of the group are being continually reviewed to ensure that the respective offerings effectively meet the needs and requirements of our customers," he said, adding that smart procurement and optimal inventory management remain priorities to maintain healthy margins without compromising on quality.

At Carousel Manufacturing, Edgars' production unit, output increased by 40% to 185,000 units during the review period. The group's total sales volume also rose to 877,411 units from 849,725 units in the same period last year. Edgars Stores contributed 2% of this growth, while the Express and Jet chains contributed 1% and 0,28%, respectively.

Revenue for the Edgars Chain increased by 3% to US$7,9 million during the first half of the year, reversing the 6% decline recorded during the same period in 2024.

Mushosho said management would continue to retool the Carousel Manufacturing plant to boost production and improve efficiency to better support the group's retail operations.

As economic hardships persist, Edgars is banking on its flexible credit offerings, low-income Express stores, and improved operational efficiencies to remain competitive and maintain relevance in Zimbabwe's embattled retail sector.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zvigananda invites Chiwenga to business dinner

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

How President Trump humiliated African Presidents in the White House!

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwean for illegal mining activities in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Highlanders free fall continues

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Meikles's debt to suppliers raises fresh concerns

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

CZI, residents petition BCC over tariffs

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Govt claims to have receives over 1 000 Gukurahundi submissions

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe political parties demand Gukurahundi genocide transparency

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe reunites after 20 years of division

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Minister Nguluvhe's humble bus ride wins praise

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Ingutsheni faces critical psychiatrist shortage

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital struggles with single ICU

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Econet reports 44% surge in voice calls

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mwonzora risks losing party property over salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

EUZ president in soup over missing funds

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

CCC councillors snub Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Cop sentenced to 2 years for fatal shooting during arrest attempt

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Elderly man killed trying to protect wife

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mysterious black chicken causes stir at court

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Police deny blocking MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers strike continues

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

United Methodist Bishops stand firm against homosexuality

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

ZINWA cracks down on illegal bulk water dealers

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

South Africa water experts clear Limpopo River water of contamination

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Dembare continue to sink

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Teacher under fire for collecting learners' saliva

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Father dumps girl child for having sex

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi woken up at 2AM for Mnangagwa airport welcome

4 hrs ago | 601 Views

Bulawayo enforces citywide dog tie-up order to curb stray attacks

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

What does Mnangagwa call a 'brutal colonial regime' when the ZANU-PF government is even more brutal?

7 hrs ago | 300 Views

Gun-Toting Ex-Ambassador Seizes War Veteran's Farm, Terrorises Family

20 Jul 2025 at 14:57hrs | 2126 Views

Social media exposes Goromonzi man who stole father's Car

20 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 1245 Views

Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 1285 Views

Kadoma land dispute case crumbles

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 526 Views

Soldier assaulting wife over night out

20 Jul 2025 at 09:22hrs | 1054 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on local authority extravagance

20 Jul 2025 at 09:21hrs | 614 Views

Bulawayo City food outlets violate regulations

20 Jul 2025 at 09:19hrs | 556 Views

Exam class teachers barred from transfers

20 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 434 Views

Pushcart operators blamed for City chaos

20 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 365 Views

Experts predict prospects of another good rainy season

20 Jul 2025 at 09:17hrs | 336 Views

6 illegal miners killed at Mazowe Mine

20 Jul 2025 at 09:16hrs | 252 Views

UZ students cry foul over 'ghost' module

20 Jul 2025 at 09:14hrs | 312 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF supporters loot Mnangagwa's gifts in Mash Central

20 Jul 2025 at 09:12hrs | 1392 Views

Hwende gets the axe in CCC parly reshuffle

20 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 485 Views

Nyokayemabhunu faces identity fraud charges in SA

20 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 653 Views

Mnangagwa shields airport 'squatters'

20 Jul 2025 at 09:04hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe reach first Rugby World Cup since 1991

19 Jul 2025 at 21:38hrs | 597 Views

Mnangagwa ally reported for corruption

19 Jul 2025 at 21:30hrs | 1378 Views

Albert Nguluvhe calls for participatory governance

19 Jul 2025 at 21:30hrs | 282 Views