Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister Nguluvhe's humble bus ride wins praise

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In a rare display of humility, dedication, and accessibility, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Albert Nguluvhe stunned many last week when he abandoned the comfort of government transport and jumped onto a long-distance "chicken bus" to fulfil an appointment with Beitbridge residents.

Nguluvhe's official vehicle reportedly developed a mechanical fault near Masvingo, forcing him to make a plan on the spot to avoid missing his scheduled meeting with stakeholders in Beitbridge. Sharing his ordeal with the audience, Nguluvhe explained how he had no choice but to hitchhike late into the night.

"I had to think quickly and took one of my old cars and started out, instructing my other staff to follow with the other car since I would be going to my office in Gwanda," Nguluvhe said. His backup plan, however, was not without further challenges. Outside Masvingo, his car suffered a tyre burst. After securing the vehicle safely, he flagged down a passing truck which took him as far as Ngundu on its way to Chiredzi.

Stranded at Ngundu growth point deep into the night, the minister joined vendors at the bus stop waiting for transport to Beitbridge. Hours later, a bus finally arrived, offering him the opportunity to continue his journey. Nguluvhe rode the bus for about 200 kilometres, eventually arriving at his home in Beitbridge well after 3am.

"That is why I am late to this meeting and please accept my apology," Nguluvhe said to laughter and applause from the more than 400 people who had waited for him. Among them were heads of government departments, parastatals, church leaders, and traditional leaders from the district.

Despite his ordeal, Nguluvhe remained focused on his mission. Addressing the meeting, he reaffirmed his commitment to the devolution agenda and spoke strongly about the need to empower traditional leaders within the province.

"I have recommended that all traditional leaders, our chiefs, be allocated farms in their respective districts across the province. How can we have farms when the custodians of the land do not have? Let us correct that," he said.

Nguluvhe's actions and candour won him praise from those present, who saw his willingness to go to such lengths as evidence of his commitment to serving the people. His remarks also underscored his ongoing efforts to gather grassroots input across Matabeleland South's districts as part of his brief to inform recommendations to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A former top intelligence officer turned politician, Nguluvhe now serves as the Member of Parliament for Beitbridge East in addition to his ministerial duties. His grassroots engagement style, including this latest adventure, is earning him a reputation as one of the more grounded and accessible ministers in Mnangagwa's administration.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Nguluvhe, #Minister, #Bus

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei has constitutional right to aspire for presidency - Pastor

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zvigananda invites Chiwenga to business dinner

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

How President Trump humiliated African Presidents in the White House!

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwean for illegal mining activities in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Highlanders free fall continues

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Meikles's debt to suppliers raises fresh concerns

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

CZI, residents petition BCC over tariffs

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Govt claims to have receives over 1 000 Gukurahundi submissions

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe political parties demand Gukurahundi genocide transparency

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe reunites after 20 years of division

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Edgars Zimbabwe customers seek longer payment plans

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ingutsheni faces critical psychiatrist shortage

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital struggles with single ICU

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Econet reports 44% surge in voice calls

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mwonzora risks losing party property over salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

EUZ president in soup over missing funds

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

CCC councillors snub Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Cop sentenced to 2 years for fatal shooting during arrest attempt

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Elderly man killed trying to protect wife

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mysterious black chicken causes stir at court

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Police deny blocking MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers strike continues

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

United Methodist Bishops stand firm against homosexuality

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

ZINWA cracks down on illegal bulk water dealers

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

South Africa water experts clear Limpopo River water of contamination

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Dembare continue to sink

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Teacher under fire for collecting learners' saliva

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Father dumps girl child for having sex

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi woken up at 2AM for Mnangagwa airport welcome

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Bulawayo enforces citywide dog tie-up order to curb stray attacks

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

What does Mnangagwa call a 'brutal colonial regime' when the ZANU-PF government is even more brutal?

7 hrs ago | 303 Views

Gun-Toting Ex-Ambassador Seizes War Veteran's Farm, Terrorises Family

20 Jul 2025 at 14:57hrs | 2136 Views

Social media exposes Goromonzi man who stole father's Car

20 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 1248 Views

Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 1288 Views

Kadoma land dispute case crumbles

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 527 Views

Soldier assaulting wife over night out

20 Jul 2025 at 09:22hrs | 1057 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on local authority extravagance

20 Jul 2025 at 09:21hrs | 618 Views

Bulawayo City food outlets violate regulations

20 Jul 2025 at 09:19hrs | 558 Views

Exam class teachers barred from transfers

20 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 436 Views

Pushcart operators blamed for City chaos

20 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 366 Views

Experts predict prospects of another good rainy season

20 Jul 2025 at 09:17hrs | 337 Views

6 illegal miners killed at Mazowe Mine

20 Jul 2025 at 09:16hrs | 255 Views

UZ students cry foul over 'ghost' module

20 Jul 2025 at 09:14hrs | 315 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF supporters loot Mnangagwa's gifts in Mash Central

20 Jul 2025 at 09:12hrs | 1400 Views

Hwende gets the axe in CCC parly reshuffle

20 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 490 Views

Nyokayemabhunu faces identity fraud charges in SA

20 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 658 Views

Mnangagwa shields airport 'squatters'

20 Jul 2025 at 09:04hrs | 726 Views

Zimbabwe reach first Rugby World Cup since 1991

19 Jul 2025 at 21:38hrs | 597 Views

Mnangagwa ally reported for corruption

19 Jul 2025 at 21:30hrs | 1379 Views