Minister Nguluvhe's humble bus ride wins praise

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a rare display of humility, dedication, and accessibility, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Albert Nguluvhe stunned many last week when he abandoned the comfort of government transport and jumped onto a long-distance "chicken bus" to fulfil an appointment with Beitbridge residents.Nguluvhe's official vehicle reportedly developed a mechanical fault near Masvingo, forcing him to make a plan on the spot to avoid missing his scheduled meeting with stakeholders in Beitbridge. Sharing his ordeal with the audience, Nguluvhe explained how he had no choice but to hitchhike late into the night."I had to think quickly and took one of my old cars and started out, instructing my other staff to follow with the other car since I would be going to my office in Gwanda," Nguluvhe said. His backup plan, however, was not without further challenges. Outside Masvingo, his car suffered a tyre burst. After securing the vehicle safely, he flagged down a passing truck which took him as far as Ngundu on its way to Chiredzi.Stranded at Ngundu growth point deep into the night, the minister joined vendors at the bus stop waiting for transport to Beitbridge. Hours later, a bus finally arrived, offering him the opportunity to continue his journey. Nguluvhe rode the bus for about 200 kilometres, eventually arriving at his home in Beitbridge well after 3am."That is why I am late to this meeting and please accept my apology," Nguluvhe said to laughter and applause from the more than 400 people who had waited for him. Among them were heads of government departments, parastatals, church leaders, and traditional leaders from the district.Despite his ordeal, Nguluvhe remained focused on his mission. Addressing the meeting, he reaffirmed his commitment to the devolution agenda and spoke strongly about the need to empower traditional leaders within the province."I have recommended that all traditional leaders, our chiefs, be allocated farms in their respective districts across the province. How can we have farms when the custodians of the land do not have? Let us correct that," he said.Nguluvhe's actions and candour won him praise from those present, who saw his willingness to go to such lengths as evidence of his commitment to serving the people. His remarks also underscored his ongoing efforts to gather grassroots input across Matabeleland South's districts as part of his brief to inform recommendations to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.A former top intelligence officer turned politician, Nguluvhe now serves as the Member of Parliament for Beitbridge East in addition to his ministerial duties. His grassroots engagement style, including this latest adventure, is earning him a reputation as one of the more grounded and accessible ministers in Mnangagwa's administration.