Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe reunites after 20 years of division

News / National

by Staff reporter

After nearly two decades of division caused by internal leadership disputes, the Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe has officially reunited, marking a historic moment of healing and reconciliation for the denomination. The church celebrated its long-awaited reunion on July 13, 2025, bringing an end to years of separation that had resulted in the formation of two rival factions - Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe A and B.The split, which began in 2007, stemmed from disagreements among senior church leaders over issues of governance and church doctrine. The rift escalated to the courts, where it was eventually ruled that those who had broken away could only return under the terms of the church's constitutional framework.Speaking during the reunion ceremony, Bishop Isaya Isaiah Masiya expressed deep satisfaction and relief at the successful reconciliation, acknowledging the damage the split had inflicted on the church's growth and fellowship."I am happy with what has happened today, after having spent many years with the church split," said Bishop Masiya. "Our members had conflicts, and the matter went out of hand. We went to the courts, where it was ruled that the other members who had left should submit to the constitution of the church. We have tried so many times to reconcile to no avail. The separation affected how we fellowshipped, especially among congregants, and it affected our growth."Bishop Masiya also praised the efforts of regional bishops and church leaders from neighbouring countries who had persistently encouraged reconciliation over the years. He said their guidance had been instrumental in bringing the factions back together."I am grateful to other bishops in various countries in the region who have kept encouraging us to reunite. We have also been discussing this with other pastors, questioning why we are not getting along when we are preaching love to congregants. To the fellow congregants, we invite them back since we have reunited. Let us continue with the good work of the Lord together," he added.Among those who had been part of the breakaway faction was Pastor Kabelo Dube, who reflected on the painful impact the split had on the church and its members."We left this place for the past 20 years and have been fellowshipping elsewhere with a section of the people who were not satisfied with what had happened. We lost quite a number of congregants because of that division. It is not easy to invite a person to church to the point where they become a member," said Pastor Dube.He noted that the split had caused confusion and disillusionment among church members who looked to their leaders for unity and spiritual guidance. "These divisions affect congregants more than leaders because they have their trust in them, believing we should lead in the same direction, and when we split, they do not know where to go."Pastor Dube explained that although they had left physically, their hearts had remained tied to the church's spiritual mission. He said the faction never sought to create a new doctrine or abandon the Free Methodist identity, but were forced out due to leadership conflicts at the time."We were not able to change the name of the church because our hearts were still with the church. We did not leave because we were against the doctrine of the church, but the leadership of the moment chased us away," he said. "Though we wanted to come back, it took long for us to be heard until 2023, where an area fellowship involving Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe gave us a chance to air our grievances. We are grateful that later on in April, the Bishop requested us to resubmit our queries, leading to this development."Pastor Dube recalled that the root of the conflict lay in accusations against certain pastors who were accused of not following the church's doctrine, which led to the dismissal of eight pastors. The fallout led to prolonged court battles which ultimately favoured the faction that had remained under the church's constitutional authority.Despite the painful history, Dube said the group's return was driven by a belief that the church's mission transcends individuals and leadership disputes."We were inspired to reunite because this church does not belong to anyone. It was started by missionaries who had a desire for Zimbabweans to know God. Hence, we thought we should all come back together," he said.A congregant who witnessed the reunion described the moment as a relief after years of uncertainty, expressing hope that the church would now move forward in unity and purpose.The reunion is being hailed as a fresh start for the Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe, with renewed focus on spiritual growth, healing fractured relationships, and rebuilding the church's strength and influence in communities across the country.