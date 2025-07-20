Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe political parties demand Gukurahundi genocide transparency

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Political parties, mainly from Matabeleland, have formed a united alliance to intensify calls for transparency and accountability in the ongoing Gukurahundi hearings, expressing deep concerns over what they describe as the government's lack of sincerity in confronting the truth about the historical atrocities.

The alliance, operating under the banner of the Gukurahundi Alliance, accused the government of attempting to whitewash the past through a flawed and opaque process that excludes key voices and fails to meet the standards of genuine truth-seeking and justice.

Speaking at a press conference in Bulawayo last week, alliance spokesperson Mudenda Chilumbo said the political parties involved are not opposed to a genuine and inclusive process aimed at bringing closure to the Gukurahundi massacres but rejected the current outreach programme being spearheaded by traditional leaders under government direction.

"For the record, we have no intention to thwart a genuine, inclusive and transparent process to bring finality to Gukurahundi," Chilumbo said. "But for this government-initiated public outreach programme as led by chiefs, it is far from being a genuine programme. We are not about to sanitise or be complicit in an unashamedly dishonest and grossly flawed process."

Chilumbo further criticised the government for sidelining key affected communities and accused authorities of pursuing a pre-determined outcome designed to protect perpetrators from accountability. He said the alliance strongly condemned the process in its current form and called for the establishment of a commission led by international experts to oversee a fair, impartial and transparent investigation.

"It is not correct to involve chiefs in conducting hearings on crimes against humanity committed in a military context," he argued. "The shortcomings we have witnessed within this process include the neglect of key stakeholders, such as communities in the Midlands and urban areas in Bulawayo, which were used as stop camps and concentration camps for mass torture. This shows a clear lack of commitment to seeking truth and a lasting solution."

The alliance vowed to take their campaign beyond Zimbabwe's borders, lobbying regionally and internationally to demand a credible process that delivers truth, justice, and national healing.

Alliance chairperson Sibangilizwe Nkomo echoed the call for unity among political parties and other stakeholders, warning that without a concerted pushback, the government would continue with a compromised process that shields perpetrators from accountability.

"We have to fight against this government's attempt to carry out a process riddled with flaws, which will allow perpetrators of Gukurahundi to escape prosecution," Nkomo said. "There is a need for us to unite to ensure justice is served for the lives lost during the genocide."

Although the government officially announced that the Gukurahundi hearings were scheduled to commence on June 26, logistical setbacks led to delays. Despite this, reports indicate that the process has since begun, albeit with victims hesitant to participate openly due to fears of victimisation, even with promises of confidentiality.

The growing concerns from political groups and communities highlight the deep mistrust surrounding the government's handling of the emotive Gukurahundi issue, with affected populations demanding a more transparent, victim-centred, and credible process to achieve genuine healing and reconciliation.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei has constitutional right to aspire for presidency - Pastor

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Zvigananda invites Chiwenga to business dinner

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

How President Trump humiliated African Presidents in the White House!

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwean for illegal mining activities in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Highlanders free fall continues

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Meikles's debt to suppliers raises fresh concerns

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

CZI, residents petition BCC over tariffs

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Govt claims to have receives over 1 000 Gukurahundi submissions

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe reunites after 20 years of division

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Minister Nguluvhe's humble bus ride wins praise

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Edgars Zimbabwe customers seek longer payment plans

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Ingutsheni faces critical psychiatrist shortage

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital struggles with single ICU

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Econet reports 44% surge in voice calls

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mwonzora risks losing party property over salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

EUZ president in soup over missing funds

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

CCC councillors snub Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Cop sentenced to 2 years for fatal shooting during arrest attempt

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Elderly man killed trying to protect wife

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mysterious black chicken causes stir at court

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Police deny blocking MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers strike continues

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

United Methodist Bishops stand firm against homosexuality

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZINWA cracks down on illegal bulk water dealers

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

South Africa water experts clear Limpopo River water of contamination

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Dembare continue to sink

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teacher under fire for collecting learners' saliva

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Father dumps girl child for having sex

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi woken up at 2AM for Mnangagwa airport welcome

4 hrs ago | 657 Views

Bulawayo enforces citywide dog tie-up order to curb stray attacks

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

What does Mnangagwa call a 'brutal colonial regime' when the ZANU-PF government is even more brutal?

7 hrs ago | 311 Views

Gun-Toting Ex-Ambassador Seizes War Veteran's Farm, Terrorises Family

20 Jul 2025 at 14:57hrs | 2139 Views

Social media exposes Goromonzi man who stole father's Car

20 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 1249 Views

Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 1291 Views

Kadoma land dispute case crumbles

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 528 Views

Soldier assaulting wife over night out

20 Jul 2025 at 09:22hrs | 1060 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on local authority extravagance

20 Jul 2025 at 09:21hrs | 621 Views

Bulawayo City food outlets violate regulations

20 Jul 2025 at 09:19hrs | 559 Views

Exam class teachers barred from transfers

20 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 437 Views

Pushcart operators blamed for City chaos

20 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 369 Views

Experts predict prospects of another good rainy season

20 Jul 2025 at 09:17hrs | 337 Views

6 illegal miners killed at Mazowe Mine

20 Jul 2025 at 09:16hrs | 256 Views

UZ students cry foul over 'ghost' module

20 Jul 2025 at 09:14hrs | 316 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF supporters loot Mnangagwa's gifts in Mash Central

20 Jul 2025 at 09:12hrs | 1403 Views

Hwende gets the axe in CCC parly reshuffle

20 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 492 Views

Nyokayemabhunu faces identity fraud charges in SA

20 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 661 Views

Mnangagwa shields airport 'squatters'

20 Jul 2025 at 09:04hrs | 726 Views

Zimbabwe reach first Rugby World Cup since 1991

19 Jul 2025 at 21:38hrs | 597 Views

Mnangagwa ally reported for corruption

19 Jul 2025 at 21:30hrs | 1380 Views