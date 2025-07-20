Zimbabwe political parties demand Gukurahundi genocide transparency

News / National

by Staff reporter

Political parties, mainly from Matabeleland, have formed a united alliance to intensify calls for transparency and accountability in the ongoing Gukurahundi hearings, expressing deep concerns over what they describe as the government's lack of sincerity in confronting the truth about the historical atrocities.The alliance, operating under the banner of the Gukurahundi Alliance, accused the government of attempting to whitewash the past through a flawed and opaque process that excludes key voices and fails to meet the standards of genuine truth-seeking and justice.Speaking at a press conference in Bulawayo last week, alliance spokesperson Mudenda Chilumbo said the political parties involved are not opposed to a genuine and inclusive process aimed at bringing closure to the Gukurahundi massacres but rejected the current outreach programme being spearheaded by traditional leaders under government direction."For the record, we have no intention to thwart a genuine, inclusive and transparent process to bring finality to Gukurahundi," Chilumbo said. "But for this government-initiated public outreach programme as led by chiefs, it is far from being a genuine programme. We are not about to sanitise or be complicit in an unashamedly dishonest and grossly flawed process."Chilumbo further criticised the government for sidelining key affected communities and accused authorities of pursuing a pre-determined outcome designed to protect perpetrators from accountability. He said the alliance strongly condemned the process in its current form and called for the establishment of a commission led by international experts to oversee a fair, impartial and transparent investigation."It is not correct to involve chiefs in conducting hearings on crimes against humanity committed in a military context," he argued. "The shortcomings we have witnessed within this process include the neglect of key stakeholders, such as communities in the Midlands and urban areas in Bulawayo, which were used as stop camps and concentration camps for mass torture. This shows a clear lack of commitment to seeking truth and a lasting solution."The alliance vowed to take their campaign beyond Zimbabwe's borders, lobbying regionally and internationally to demand a credible process that delivers truth, justice, and national healing.Alliance chairperson Sibangilizwe Nkomo echoed the call for unity among political parties and other stakeholders, warning that without a concerted pushback, the government would continue with a compromised process that shields perpetrators from accountability."We have to fight against this government's attempt to carry out a process riddled with flaws, which will allow perpetrators of Gukurahundi to escape prosecution," Nkomo said. "There is a need for us to unite to ensure justice is served for the lives lost during the genocide."Although the government officially announced that the Gukurahundi hearings were scheduled to commence on June 26, logistical setbacks led to delays. Despite this, reports indicate that the process has since begun, albeit with victims hesitant to participate openly due to fears of victimisation, even with promises of confidentiality.The growing concerns from political groups and communities highlight the deep mistrust surrounding the government's handling of the emotive Gukurahundi issue, with affected populations demanding a more transparent, victim-centred, and credible process to achieve genuine healing and reconciliation.