Govt claims to have receives over 1 000 Gukurahundi submissions

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has received more than 1,000 submissions from survivors and families affected by the Gukurahundi atrocities across Matabeleland North and South provinces, marking a significant step in Zimbabwe's ongoing efforts towards national healing and reconciliation.Attorney-General Virginia Mabiza, who also heads the secretariat of the Peacebuilding Outreach Programme, confirmed the developments in an interview. She described the process as an important milestone in the country's journey towards building a united, inclusive, and peaceful Zimbabwe."We encourage all Zimbabweans to support this initiative, listen with empathy, and stay committed to our shared mission of reconciliation and nation-building," said Mabiza.A Co-ordination Centre has been established in Bulawayo to support the logistical and information management needs of the outreach programme. Mabiza said traditional leaders have been at the forefront of the process, conducting hearings in selected districts of Matabeleland North and South since the official launch of the programme two weeks ago.She emphasised that the outreach has been implemented in a structured and sensitive manner, informed by community perspectives and rooted in a victim-centred approach. Traditional leaders, she noted, had been fully trained and equipped with the necessary tools to document testimonies effectively."As of July 15, 2025, a total of 1,297 submissions had been received from survivors, affected families, and other community members across Matabeleland North and South," she revealed. "Of these, 344 submissions came from Matabeleland North, while 953 were recorded in Matabeleland South."The submissions include oral testimonies, community grievances, and requests for redress or assistance. Hearings are being held in communal settings such as traditional courts and homesteads, where victims are encouraged to speak openly in their native languages in the presence of trusted local leaders.Mabiza stressed that confidentiality remains a key pillar of the process, with safeguards in place to protect participants from any potential harm or prejudice. She also praised the traditional leaders for fostering culturally sensitive and secure spaces that encourage honest and open dialogue."The dignified and respectful manner in which traditional leaders are conducting the sessions has fostered confidence and encouraged open and constructive participation in this important dialogue," she said. "The outreach has so far progressed smoothly in all targeted areas, with no significant challenges reported in engaging communities."She added that the collaboration between traditional leaders, local structures, and supporting teams has been crucial in ensuring wide participation and maintaining momentum.Operational and logistical challenges, Mabiza noted, have been dealt with effectively on a case-by-case basis. Traditional leaders, working closely with the Co-ordination Centre, have played a leading role in resolving any issues swiftly to ensure the smooth continuation of the outreach programme.Mabiza also indicated that the programme would continue for as long as necessary to ensure all affected communities are reached and given the opportunity to participate. The timeline for completion remains flexible and will be determined by the pace of hearings and the volume of submissions received in each province."Once this phase concludes, the focus will shift to data analysis, validation, and the development of appropriate policy and legislative responses," she said.The outreach is seen as a critical step in addressing historical injustices stemming from the Gukurahundi massacres, which left deep scars across Matabeleland. The government's efforts, through this programme, are aimed at fostering truth, justice, and ultimately, reconciliation.