CZI, residents petition BCC over tariffs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo residents and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) have taken the fight to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), petitioning the local authority over its failure to implement the 2025 tariffs approved by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works.

Through a letter dated July 18, 2025, addressed to Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube and signed by senior lawyer Dumisani Dube, the concerned parties demanded that the council immediately apply the tariffs that were sanctioned by the government as part of this year's budget. The petitioners warned that they would not hesitate to approach the High Court to seek an order compelling the council to comply should it fail to rectify the matter within seven days.

According to the petition, the Ministry of Local Government approved Bulawayo's 2025 budget on condition that the city implements tariffs set by a technical committee. These tariffs cover critical revenue streams such as shop and liquor licences, water charges, and property rates. However, despite this directive, BCC has continued to apply tariffs from 2024, a move which residents and businesses say is unlawful and prejudicial to both ratepayers and the city's financial sustainability.

The petitioners made it clear that they have been instructed to seek legal recourse if the council does not act immediately. They want the local authority to implement the approved tariffs, cease any legal action against ratepayers for non-payment of outdated charges, and formally publish the new tariffs through the Government Gazette, local newspapers, and social media platforms to notify all stakeholders.

In their letter of demand, the lawyers pointed out that the failure to act would leave them with no choice but to enforce their clients' rights through the courts. Copies of the letter were also sent to Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube, Mayor David Coltart, and other senior government officials.

The council is yet to respond to the demand. However, correspondence dated April 23, 2025, from Local Government Ministry Secretary John Basera to Town Clerk Christopher Dube confirmed the ministry's approval of the budget on strict conditions. The ministry instructed the council to clear outstanding audits by the end of the year and to implement the tariffs agreed upon by the minister's technical committee. Furthermore, the ministry warned that quarterly monitoring would be conducted to ensure compliance throughout the year.

Meanwhile, on July 9, 2025, Bulawayo stakeholders formally mandated the Matabeleland Chamber of Industries to represent their collective interests in engagements with the council over the tariff issue. The mandate empowers the chamber to act on behalf of its members until the matter is resolved or until the authority is formally revoked in writing. The stakeholders also agreed to indemnify the chamber and its officers from any liabilities arising from actions taken in good faith under this mandate, except in cases of gross negligence or wilful misconduct.

Residents and businesses argue that the city council's failure to implement the approved tariffs has caused unnecessary confusion and undermined confidence in the city's billing system. With mounting frustrations over poor service delivery and governance, stakeholders insist that urgent action is needed to ensure Bulawayo's financial and administrative systems are restored to legality and transparency.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #CZI, #BCC, #Tariffs

