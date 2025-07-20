Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Meikles's debt to suppliers raises fresh concerns

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Meikles Limited's trade payables more than doubled to ZiG925,78 million in its financial year ended February 28, 2025, sparking fears of deepening debt pressures within Zimbabwe's formal retail sector and drawing parallels with the supplier debt crisis that has recently rocked rival OK Zimbabwe.

In the prior period, Meikles' trade payables stood at ZiG397,64 million, reflecting a significant year-on-year increase that underscores the rising liquidity challenges confronting the country's formal retailers.

Earlier this year, OK Zimbabwe disclosed it owed suppliers US$30,34 million after struggling to meet payment obligations — a crisis that severely disrupted its operations. The parallels with Meikles are now raising broader questions about the financial health and stability of the country's traditional retail giants.

Meikles, which operates 74 TM Pick n Pay supermarkets through a 51-49% joint venture with South Africa's Pick n Pay Group, acknowledged the mounting pressure in a statement accompanying its latest financials.

"The credit period on purchases ranges from 7 to 60 days (2024: 7 to 60 days) from the date of the statement. Suppliers are paid predominantly on a prepayment or cash basis. Interest is charged by certain but not all suppliers on overdue payables," the company stated.

Despite the ballooning obligations, Meikles insisted its payables reflect fair value and that the business continues to meet short-term commitments.

Revenue Under Pressure
The group reported total revenue of ZiG12,51 billion, marking a 1,85% decline from the previous year. Of this, the supermarket segment contributed a staggering 99,61%.

Acting chairperson Fayaz King attributed the revenue drop to a volatile trading environment, noting that although unit sales grew by 1%, performance fluctuated sharply across the quarters.

"Units sold declined by 19% in the first quarter, increased by 24% in the second quarter, rose by 8% in the third quarter, and then decreased by 3% in the fourth quarter," King said.

King further highlighted how state controls on in-store exchange rates placed formal retailers like Meikles at a disadvantage compared to informal traders, who offered more competitive US dollar pricing aligned to parallel market rates.

Foreign currency revenue accounted for 23% of total sales, up from 17% the previous year, but still lagging behind broader market trends where USD transactions dominate.

"This revenue mix fell far short of the average mix of transactions conducted in foreign currency within the economy, creating challenges in trading terms with suppliers, further compromising formal retail versus the informal sector," King said.

Mounting Liabilities, Declining Profits
Meikles' non-trade liabilities — covering accruals, taxes, and provisions — also surged, nearly doubling from ZiG131 million to ZiG260 million, signalling growing short-term financial strain.

The group posted a ZiG264,02 million loss from continuing operations, a sharp reversal from a ZiG429,2 million profit the previous year. The retail segment alone accounted for a loss of ZiG206 million.

King attributed last year's profit largely to a one-off net monetary adjustment driven by high inflation, which was less pronounced this financial year.

"The group reported a loss of ZiG264 million from continuing operations, a decline from a profit of ZiG405 million in the previous year," King said.

"This year, the net monetary adjustment declined by 61% to ZiG628 million (Previous year: ZiG1,6 billion) as inflation was not as pronounced as in the previous year."

Operating costs rose by 4% to ZiG3,4 billion, largely due to increased USD-denominated expenses.

Outlook Hinges on Policy Shift
Despite current pressures, King sounded an optimistic note about future prospects, citing recent policy reforms aimed at levelling the playing field between formal and informal retailers.

"The repeal of Statutory Instrument 81A through SI34 of 2025 marks a turning point for formal retail, restoring fairer trading conditions and enabling price competitiveness in USD," he said.

He insisted Meikles' supermarket segment remained well-positioned, maintaining healthy liquidity and higher inventory levels compared to competitors.

Total assets rose by 27% to ZiG3,23 billion, driven largely by a 94% increase in cash and bank balances.

Yet, with rising unpaid obligations and shrinking margins, Meikles' growing liabilities mirror the wider challenges threatening the long-term viability of Zimbabwe's formal retail sector.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Meikles, #Debt, #Concerns

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei has constitutional right to aspire for presidency - Pastor

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Zvigananda invites Chiwenga to business dinner

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

How President Trump humiliated African Presidents in the White House!

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwean for illegal mining activities in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Highlanders free fall continues

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

CZI, residents petition BCC over tariffs

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Govt claims to have receives over 1 000 Gukurahundi submissions

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe political parties demand Gukurahundi genocide transparency

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe reunites after 20 years of division

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Minister Nguluvhe's humble bus ride wins praise

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Edgars Zimbabwe customers seek longer payment plans

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Ingutsheni faces critical psychiatrist shortage

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital struggles with single ICU

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Econet reports 44% surge in voice calls

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mwonzora risks losing party property over salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

EUZ president in soup over missing funds

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

CCC councillors snub Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Cop sentenced to 2 years for fatal shooting during arrest attempt

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Elderly man killed trying to protect wife

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mysterious black chicken causes stir at court

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Police deny blocking MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers strike continues

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

United Methodist Bishops stand firm against homosexuality

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZINWA cracks down on illegal bulk water dealers

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

South Africa water experts clear Limpopo River water of contamination

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Dembare continue to sink

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teacher under fire for collecting learners' saliva

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Father dumps girl child for having sex

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi woken up at 2AM for Mnangagwa airport welcome

4 hrs ago | 657 Views

Bulawayo enforces citywide dog tie-up order to curb stray attacks

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

What does Mnangagwa call a 'brutal colonial regime' when the ZANU-PF government is even more brutal?

7 hrs ago | 311 Views

Gun-Toting Ex-Ambassador Seizes War Veteran's Farm, Terrorises Family

20 Jul 2025 at 14:57hrs | 2139 Views

Social media exposes Goromonzi man who stole father's Car

20 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 1249 Views

Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 1291 Views

Kadoma land dispute case crumbles

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 528 Views

Soldier assaulting wife over night out

20 Jul 2025 at 09:22hrs | 1060 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on local authority extravagance

20 Jul 2025 at 09:21hrs | 621 Views

Bulawayo City food outlets violate regulations

20 Jul 2025 at 09:19hrs | 559 Views

Exam class teachers barred from transfers

20 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 437 Views

Pushcart operators blamed for City chaos

20 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 369 Views

Experts predict prospects of another good rainy season

20 Jul 2025 at 09:17hrs | 337 Views

6 illegal miners killed at Mazowe Mine

20 Jul 2025 at 09:16hrs | 256 Views

UZ students cry foul over 'ghost' module

20 Jul 2025 at 09:14hrs | 316 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF supporters loot Mnangagwa's gifts in Mash Central

20 Jul 2025 at 09:12hrs | 1403 Views

Hwende gets the axe in CCC parly reshuffle

20 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 492 Views

Nyokayemabhunu faces identity fraud charges in SA

20 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 661 Views

Mnangagwa shields airport 'squatters'

20 Jul 2025 at 09:04hrs | 726 Views

Zimbabwe reach first Rugby World Cup since 1991

19 Jul 2025 at 21:38hrs | 597 Views

Mnangagwa ally reported for corruption

19 Jul 2025 at 21:30hrs | 1380 Views