Highlanders free fall continues

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja was the hero for Scottland FC on Sunday, netting a decisive brace to hand his side a crucial 2-1 victory over Highlanders FC in a tightly contested league match.

Dzvukamanja, who recently joined Scottland from South African side SuperSport United, announced his arrival in style by opening his goal account with two well-taken strikes that sealed maximum points for Tonderai Ndiraya's men.

It was Highlanders who drew first blood in the 17th minute through Reason Sibanda's strike, giving the Bulawayo giants a deserved early lead. However, Dzvukamanja responded just five minutes later, rising high to head home the equaliser and ensure the two sides went into the break deadlocked at 1-1.

The second half saw both teams pushing for a winner in an evenly balanced contest. However, Highlanders suffered a major blow in the 64th minute when influential captain Andrew Mbeba was forced off with an injury, disrupting their defensive organisation.

Dzvukamanja wasted no time in exploiting the defensive reshuffle, grabbing his second of the afternoon in the 69th minute to give Scottland the lead for the first time in the match.

Highlanders had a golden opportunity to salvage a point when they were awarded a penalty 10 minutes from time, but Malvin Sibanda fluffed the chance, leaving Bosso to rue their missed opportunities.

The win lifted Scottland FC to 37 points, narrowing the gap on log leaders Simba Bhora to six points while solidifying their hold on third place.

Speaking after the match, Scottland coach Tonderai Ndiraya praised his team's resilience against what he described as a tough opponent.

"I think we got very important three points from a very difficult opponent," Ndiraya said. "Highlanders were very competitive today, and in the end we did our best to collect maximum points. Of course, I credit my boys for doing well but it was not an easy match."

On the other side, Highlanders coach Try Ncube lamented the loss of Mbeba as the turning point in the match.

"Mbeba's substitution cost us. His leadership at the centre of the park is very important," Ncube said. "The opponents capitalised on the void and got their second goal from it."

The result leaves Highlanders in eighth position with 27 points, now trailing Simba Bhora by a significant 16-point margin. The Bulawayo giants have struggled for form recently, recording just one win in their last five outings.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #BGosso, #Scottland, #PSL

