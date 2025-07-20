Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean for illegal mining activities in South Africa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 32-year-old Zimbabwean national was arrested in Barberton, Mpumalanga, on Friday, July 18, during a multi-agency sting operation that led to the seizure of explosives, gold-bearing material, and large quantities of medicine believed to be linked to illegal mining.

The operation, which began at approximately 5am, was executed by members of the Mpumalanga Organized Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence (CI), Tactical Response Team (TRT), the White River K9 Unit, and Hi-Tech Security Company.

"Acting on reliable intelligence regarding individuals engaged in illegal drug activities, the dedicated members obtained a search warrant and commenced with the operation," said police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

"While conducting a thorough search of the premises, the team received further details indicating that there was a male person that was reportedly involved in selling of some explosives within the same residence."

During the search, police recovered a stash of illegal items including 89 electronic detonators, 49 Superpower blasting cartridges, a 6-metre detonating cord, four safety fuses, nine boxes of cough medication, gold-bearing material (rocks), two portable scales

The suspect was charged with illegal possession of explosives, illegal possession of gold-bearing material, and illegal possession of medication.

Police say initial investigations suggest he may have been supplying materials to illegal mining operations in the Barberton area.

The suspect is due to appear in the Barberton Magistrate's Court on Monday, July 21, facing the mentioned charges.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, applauded the arrest and the ongoing police efforts in Barberton.

"This operation underscores our commitment to combatting criminal activities and ensuring the safety of our communities. Barberton area has been our concern, and we made a promise to deal with the situation. So far, our continuous operations are yielding positive results. We will continue to work tirelessly to dismantle networks involved in that area," said Major General Mkhwanazi.

"We urge people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, and we will swiftly act on such information without any hesitation."

Source - IOL

