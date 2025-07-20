Tagwirei has constitutional right to aspire for presidency - Pastor

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Prominent cleric and former Zimbabwe National Army chaplain, Pastor Solomon Ndlovu of Holy Spirit Ministries, has defended businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, asserting that he has a constitutional right to aspire to the presidency.Ndlovu's comments come amid intense speculation and factional friction within Zanu PF over Tagwirei's recent appointment to the party's Central Committee. This has fueled suspicions that the fuel mogul is being groomed to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a claim Tagwirei has publicly denied.Media reports suggest that Tagwirei is leveraging his wealth to position himself as a potential successor, triggering backlash from a faction aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga - the former army commander who played a pivotal role in removing long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in the 2017 military coup."Any citizen of Zimbabwe has the right to become President, join the Central Committee, or serve in the Politburo, as long as they are elected by the people," Pastor Ndlovu said.He condemned those criticizing Tagwirei's political rise as acting "unconstitutionally," arguing that blocking someone's democratic ambitions without evidence of wrongdoing undermines the nation's political maturity."If Tagwirei wants to be President, let him campaign. If the people vote for him, then so be it. Those with evidence of any crime must report to the police - not spread unfounded rumors," said Ndlovu.He further drew parallels to the sidelining of late Vice President Joshua Nkomo, warning that history could repeat itself if Zimbabwe continues to shun viable candidates due to factionalism and elitist gatekeeping.While Tagwirei recently reiterated his loyalty to President Mnangagwa, stating there is "no vacancy" for the presidency until at least 2030, speculation remains rife. Addressing delegates in Bulawayo at the Land Tenure Implementation Committee meeting, Tagwirei said:"It's foolish to pursue something that doesn't exist. The President is in office until 2030. Anyone saying otherwise is dreaming."However, Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa, himself a rumored presidential aspirant, issued a veiled warning, saying that while anyone - businessman or fisherman - can join the party, joining with ulterior motives for power may lead to resistance."Zanu PF is a mass party, not a vehicle for personal ambition. Those who enter to serve themselves, not the party, will be winnowed out," he said.Sources say President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa are determined to block Chiwenga from ascending to the presidency, fearing retribution against their business allies. Mnangagwa's constitutional term ends in 2028, but loyalists are reportedly pushing for an extension to 2030.Despite Tagwirei's denial of presidential ambitions, his growing influence in Zanu PF and close proximity to the President continue to stoke debate around succession politics in Zimbabwe.