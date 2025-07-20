Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF Conference to address Mnangagwa's future

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa says the ruling party's upcoming annual conference, set for 13-20 October at Mutare Polytechnic, will provide clarity and direction on the party's contentious and unresolved leadership question - specifically whether President Emmerson Mnangagwa will seek to extend his rule beyond 2030 despite the constitutional two-term limit.

Addressing a press conference at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare on Monday, Mutsvangwa said the conference would tackle head-on the divisive debate around Mnangagwa's future leadership ambitions, which has sparked fierce factional battles within the party ahead of the 2027 elective congress and the 2028 general elections. By then, Mnangagwa's constitutionally mandated 10-year tenure would have expired.

"This conference will give political direction on this issue which has caused unnecessary noise. The party will speak. There will be clarity," Mutsvangwa told journalists.

The debate over Mnangagwa's future has polarised the ruling party, with some senior figures pushing for constitutional amendments to allow him to rule beyond his current term limit, while others - including factions aligned with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga - are said to be resisting such moves, citing constitutionalism and the need for leadership renewal.

Mutsvangwa also touched on a wide range of political, economic, and international issues during the briefing, including Mnangagwa's recent visits to Equatorial Guinea, Japan, and Algeria. He said the president's diplomatic engagements were focused on strengthening bilateral ties, securing investment, and positioning Zimbabwe strategically within global geopolitics.

Further details on preparations for the October conference and its agenda are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

