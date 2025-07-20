Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF revives push for ED2030

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF is reigniting fading calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his stay in office beyond the constitutionally mandated two-term limit, with senior party officials leading the charge ahead of the ruling party's annual conference set for later this year.

The push comes amid growing signs of internal division within the party. One faction is firmly backing Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028, while another reportedly favours Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as the party's next leader.

Speaking to supporters at a rally in Marondera on Sunday, Mashonaland East Provincial Chairperson Daniel Garwe declared that extending Mnangagwa's term was now the party's top priority.

"Balance brought forward is Vision 2030, resolution number one, because we are not done with it. That is what we are going with to the districts, saying that Vision ‘balance brought forward' is resolution number one because we have not yet fulfilled it. Then we focus on the other resolutions," Garwe said.

"That is the guidance we have here. It is not an insult to anyone, it does not restrict anyone's opinion, but it encourages us to share the same vision," he added.

Although Mnangagwa has publicly maintained that he is serving his final term, last year's ZANU-PF conference controversially adopted a resolution to extend his tenure beyond 2028, despite the president's insistence that he would step down in line with constitutional provisions.

Any move to prolong Mnangagwa's presidency would require significant constitutional amendments. Section 91(2) of Zimbabwe's Constitution bars a sitting president from seeking a third term, while Section 382(7) prevents an incumbent from benefitting from any amendment made to the presidential term limit.

Opposition figures have vowed to resist any such attempts. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), former Finance Minister Tendai Biti accused ZANU-PF of trying to subvert constitutionalism and warned of resistance.

"They remain unrelenting on their quest for the vulgar 2030 Agenda. They think they can bribe anyone and everyone. The citizen is not anyone and everyone. We will fight back and resist the emasculation of our constitution, rule of law and our dignity," Biti wrote.

The brewing battle over Mnangagwa's future is expected to dominate discussions at the upcoming ZANU-PF annual conference, where the party's unsettled succession question continues to fuel tension within its ranks.

Source - newzimbabwe




