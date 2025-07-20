Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK overtakes China as second-largest US Treasury holder

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
China's recorded holdings of US Treasuries have fallen below those of the UK for the first time since the start of the century, underlining a shift in Beijing's management of its foreign reserves.

The value of Treasuries held by Chinese investors, as recorded by US banks and custodians, fell to $765bn at the end of March, down from $784bn in the previous month. Those held by UK investors rose almost $30bn to $779bn, according to data published late on Friday.

The crossover makes UK investors the second-largest foreign holders of US Treasuries, after Japan. It is the first time UK holdings have been higher than China's since October 2000 and is the latest sign that Beijing is seeking to diversify away from US assets.

"China has been selling slowly but steadily; this is a warning to the US," said Alicia García-Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis. "The warning has been there for years, it's not sudden — the US should have acted on this well before."

The data will come as a cautionary signal for the US administration, following news that Moody's has followed Fitch and S&P in stripping the world's largest economy of its triple-A credit rating, citing its growing debt and deficit.

Beijing has been gradually reducing its official holdings of US treasuries from a peak of more than $1.3tn in 2011, diversifying into other assets including US agency bonds and gold. Some of the fall in the value of China's holdings could also reflect market moves.

Analysts believe China also holds a growing proportion of its US assets through third party custodians, including Euroclear in Belgium and Clearstream in Luxembourg, which obscures the true level of its holdings. Luxembourg's Treasury holdings by value were flat in March, while Belgium's increased by $7.4bn from February.

China's enormous Treasury pile is the result of a multi-decade trade surplus with the US, which President Donald Trump is now seeking to reduce. But officials in the US administration have expressed concern over foreign selling of Treasuries, which pushes yields up and makes debt refinancing more expensive.

The proportion of China's Treasury holdings that were in short term bills, the most liquid securities that can be most easily sold off in a crunch, hit its highest level in March since 2009.

"Based on the visible data, there is no doubt that China has shortened the maturity of its US portfolio," said Brad Setser, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and former US Treasury official. 

The rise of the UK's recorded holdings does not reflect its own reserves. Rather, analysts said, it reflects London's role as a domicile for international capital.

Holders in Europe include insurers, banks and custodians. Some hedge funds hold Treasury securities and arbitrage by selling futures or swaps, positions known colloquially as "basis trades".

Setser said the UK number "likely [reflects] an increase in Treasuries held by global banks, the availability of custodial services in London and potentially some of the activity of hedge funds".

Analysts said that the data, which only shows moves until the end of March, did not reflect any action taken by China after Trump's "liberation day" escalation of his trade war.

"It is possible that China could have made significant changes in its reserve management in the last six weeks that will only become clear with more time," said Setser.



Source - ft

Comments


Must Read

Polygamist in trouble for abusing first wife

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Minister targets Limpopo squatters over stock theft

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwean-born law student found dead in Manchester's river Irwell

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Niece snatches aunt's husband and house

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

3 sitshikitsha dancers die in road accident

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe wants to teach maths & physics in Shona and Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Pirate taxis resurface at Harare City Council offices

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

5 die after inhaling fumes from imbawula

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mr Sinkwa Partners with Ten Toes to Boost Junior Football in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man assaulted over a SIM card

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for ED2030

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's Sables Path to RWC 2027

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF Conference to address Mnangagwa's future

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Tagwirei has constitutional right to aspire for presidency - Pastor

6 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zvigananda invites Chiwenga to business dinner

8 hrs ago | 1140 Views

How President Trump humiliated African Presidents in the White House!

9 hrs ago | 695 Views

Zimbabwean for illegal mining activities in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 214 Views

Highlanders free fall continues

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

Meikles's debt to suppliers raises fresh concerns

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

CZI, residents petition BCC over tariffs

9 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt claims to have receives over 1 000 Gukurahundi submissions

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe political parties demand Gukurahundi genocide transparency

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe reunites after 20 years of division

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Minister Nguluvhe's humble bus ride wins praise

9 hrs ago | 524 Views

Edgars Zimbabwe customers seek longer payment plans

9 hrs ago | 154 Views

Ingutsheni faces critical psychiatrist shortage

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital struggles with single ICU

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Econet reports 44% surge in voice calls

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mwonzora risks losing party property over salary arrears

9 hrs ago | 136 Views

EUZ president in soup over missing funds

9 hrs ago | 55 Views

CCC councillors snub Tshabangu

9 hrs ago | 216 Views

Cop sentenced to 2 years for fatal shooting during arrest attempt

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Elderly man killed trying to protect wife

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mysterious black chicken causes stir at court

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Police deny blocking MDC-T meeting

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers strike continues

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

United Methodist Bishops stand firm against homosexuality

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZINWA cracks down on illegal bulk water dealers

9 hrs ago | 78 Views

South Africa water experts clear Limpopo River water of contamination

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Dembare continue to sink

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Teacher under fire for collecting learners' saliva

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Father dumps girl child for having sex

9 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi woken up at 2AM for Mnangagwa airport welcome

10 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Bulawayo enforces citywide dog tie-up order to curb stray attacks

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

What does Mnangagwa call a 'brutal colonial regime' when the ZANU-PF government is even more brutal?

13 hrs ago | 338 Views

Gun-Toting Ex-Ambassador Seizes War Veteran's Farm, Terrorises Family

20 Jul 2025 at 14:57hrs | 2174 Views

Social media exposes Goromonzi man who stole father's Car

20 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 1272 Views

Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 1332 Views

Kadoma land dispute case crumbles

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 546 Views