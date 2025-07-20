5 die after inhaling fumes from imbawula

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tragedy has struck a family in Mabasa Village, under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane District, after five people reportedly died from inhaling carbon monoxide emitted by a burning fire brazier (imbawula) used to keep warm during the night.Zvishavane District Development Coordinator (DDC), Mr. Darlington Chokera, confirmed the incident, which occurred at a homestead in the Mabasa area."We understand five people died at a homestead in Mabasa area. The police have gone to attend the scene, and we will get more details then," Mr. Chokera said.Preliminary reports suggest the family had lit the imbawula to keep warm overnight as temperatures dropped, unknowingly exposing themselves to the dangerous fumes in an enclosed room.The bodies of the deceased have since been transported to Zvishavane District Hospital for post-mortem examinations to establish the exact cause of death.Authorities have urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution when using fire braziers indoors, as carbon monoxide is a silent killer - odourless, colourless, and potentially fatal when inhaled in confined spaces.The tragic incident has plunged the Mabasa community into mourning, with neighbours and relatives expressing shock and sadness over the sudden loss of life.More details are expected once investigations are complete.