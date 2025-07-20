Latest News Editor's Choice


Pirate taxis resurface at Harare City Council offices

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Pirate taxis, commonly known as mushikashika, have resurfaced at an illegal rank along Leopold Takawira Street in Harare's central business district (CBD), operating openly just metres from municipal offices despite recent efforts to shut them down.

The illegal taxi rank, popularly known as the Avondale rank, is situated near Cleveland House, home to the City's Works Department. Its return comes barely two weeks after municipal officers had cleared the area, following a public outcry over the authorities' failure to act while the operators conducted their business in full view of city officials.

The brazen operation is taking place within clear sight of Townhouse — the City of Harare's main administrative offices — where officials can see the illegal activity from their office windows. Despite this, the pirate taxis continue to operate with impunity.

Unlike other mushikashika drivers across Harare who resort to stealth tactics to evade municipal police, those stationed at the Avondale rank openly queue for passengers without fear of enforcement. Adding to the defiance, car washers can be seen cleaning the pirate taxis at the illegal rank, an act which itself violates city bylaws and carries a US$46 fine.

Ironically, the illegal rank is located just a stone's throw from Cleveland House — the very offices where motorists are required to pay fines after having their vehicles clamped for breaking traffic laws. Municipal officers are often seen casually walking past the rank, seemingly unbothered by the illegal activity taking place so close to their workplace.

When contacted for comment, Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Stanley Gama admitted the council was struggling to contain the problem.

"Despite our best efforts to remove them, the pirate taxis always seem to resurface. We've attempted to block their access with barricades, but they typically return after our municipal officers finish their shifts at 4 pm," Gama said.

He cited manpower shortages as a key challenge: "Our main challenge is that we don't have enough manpower, which hinders our ability to effectively enforce the laws."

The return of mushikashika to this illegal rank has reignited concerns over the city council's capacity to maintain order in the CBD, with some critics suggesting that the inaction by authorities is enabling the continued lawlessness.

Residents and commuters have expressed frustration, calling on the city council and law enforcement to decisively tackle the issue before it spirals further out of control.

Source - The Herald
