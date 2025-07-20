3 sitshikitsha dancers die in road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three members of the renowned Sekusile Sitshikitsha traditional dance group lost their lives on Sunday in a tragic road traffic accident along the Gweru-Bulawayo highway. The group was returning home from Mutare after participating in the just-ended Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival held at the Mutare Showgrounds.Other members of the group sustained minor injuries in the accident and are currently recovering at home.Sekusile Sitshikitsha had been proudly representing Matabeleland North province at the prestigious cultural event, which celebrates Zimbabwe's rich traditional dance heritage.In a joint statement, the festival's sponsors — Delta Corporation, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dancers Association (ZNTDA) — expressed their profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the entire artistic community."The loss leaves an irreplaceable void in our artistic community," the statement read. "We also stand in solidarity with members of Sekusile Sitshikitsha dance group as they deal with the aftermath of this ordeal."The accident has cast a shadow over the traditional arts community, with many mourning the loss of passionate cultural ambassadors who had dedicated their lives to preserving and showcasing Zimbabwe's heritage through dance.Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced as families and the dance fraternity come to terms with the sudden tragedy.