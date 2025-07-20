Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 sitshikitsha dancers die in road accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Three members of the renowned Sekusile Sitshikitsha traditional dance group lost their lives on Sunday in a tragic road traffic accident along the Gweru-Bulawayo highway. The group was returning home from Mutare after participating in the just-ended Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival held at the Mutare Showgrounds.

Other members of the group sustained minor injuries in the accident and are currently recovering at home.

Sekusile Sitshikitsha had been proudly representing Matabeleland North province at the prestigious cultural event, which celebrates Zimbabwe's rich traditional dance heritage.

In a joint statement, the festival's sponsors — Delta Corporation, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dancers Association (ZNTDA) — expressed their profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the entire artistic community.

"The loss leaves an irreplaceable void in our artistic community," the statement read. "We also stand in solidarity with members of Sekusile Sitshikitsha dance group as they deal with the aftermath of this ordeal."

The accident has cast a shadow over the traditional arts community, with many mourning the loss of passionate cultural ambassadors who had dedicated their lives to preserving and showcasing Zimbabwe's heritage through dance.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced as families and the dance fraternity come to terms with the sudden tragedy.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Taxi, #Pirate., #Harare

Comments


Must Read

Polygamist in trouble for abusing first wife

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Minister targets Limpopo squatters over stock theft

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwean-born law student found dead in Manchester's river Irwell

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Niece snatches aunt's husband and house

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe wants to teach maths & physics in Shona and Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Pirate taxis resurface at Harare City Council offices

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

5 die after inhaling fumes from imbawula

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

UK overtakes China as second-largest US Treasury holder

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mr Sinkwa Partners with Ten Toes to Boost Junior Football in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man assaulted over a SIM card

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for ED2030

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe's Sables Path to RWC 2027

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF Conference to address Mnangagwa's future

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

Tagwirei has constitutional right to aspire for presidency - Pastor

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zvigananda invites Chiwenga to business dinner

9 hrs ago | 1144 Views

How President Trump humiliated African Presidents in the White House!

9 hrs ago | 695 Views

Zimbabwean for illegal mining activities in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 215 Views

Highlanders free fall continues

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

Meikles's debt to suppliers raises fresh concerns

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

CZI, residents petition BCC over tariffs

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

Govt claims to have receives over 1 000 Gukurahundi submissions

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe political parties demand Gukurahundi genocide transparency

9 hrs ago | 76 Views

Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe reunites after 20 years of division

9 hrs ago | 219 Views

Minister Nguluvhe's humble bus ride wins praise

9 hrs ago | 527 Views

Edgars Zimbabwe customers seek longer payment plans

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ingutsheni faces critical psychiatrist shortage

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital struggles with single ICU

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Econet reports 44% surge in voice calls

9 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mwonzora risks losing party property over salary arrears

9 hrs ago | 137 Views

EUZ president in soup over missing funds

9 hrs ago | 55 Views

CCC councillors snub Tshabangu

9 hrs ago | 216 Views

Cop sentenced to 2 years for fatal shooting during arrest attempt

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Elderly man killed trying to protect wife

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mysterious black chicken causes stir at court

9 hrs ago | 367 Views

Police deny blocking MDC-T meeting

9 hrs ago | 57 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers strike continues

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

United Methodist Bishops stand firm against homosexuality

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZINWA cracks down on illegal bulk water dealers

9 hrs ago | 78 Views

South Africa water experts clear Limpopo River water of contamination

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Dembare continue to sink

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Teacher under fire for collecting learners' saliva

9 hrs ago | 116 Views

Father dumps girl child for having sex

9 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi woken up at 2AM for Mnangagwa airport welcome

10 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Bulawayo enforces citywide dog tie-up order to curb stray attacks

13 hrs ago | 299 Views

What does Mnangagwa call a 'brutal colonial regime' when the ZANU-PF government is even more brutal?

13 hrs ago | 338 Views

Gun-Toting Ex-Ambassador Seizes War Veteran's Farm, Terrorises Family

20 Jul 2025 at 14:57hrs | 2177 Views

Social media exposes Goromonzi man who stole father's Car

20 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 1272 Views

Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 1332 Views

Kadoma land dispute case crumbles

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 546 Views