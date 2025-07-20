Zimbabwean-born law student found dead in Manchester's river Irwell

News / National

by Staff reporter

Communities in both Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom are mourning the tragic loss of 19-year-old Christine Chido Benjamin, a Zimbabwean-born law student whose body was discovered in Manchester's River Irwell on Thursday, 17 July 2025.Christine, an ambitious and highly gifted young woman, was studying law with aspirations of becoming a barrister. A recipient of four scholarships, she had been hailed by many as a rising star with a bright future ahead.Her body was recovered by specialist divers after an overnight search near the Lowry Hotel, close to the Salford and Manchester border. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) launched the search following reports shortly after midnight that someone had entered the river. Emergency services, including marine and underwater search teams, responded immediately, cordoning off the area near Blackfriars Road as the search operation unfolded.Christine's grieving mother recounted the events leading up to the devastating discovery. She revealed that her daughter had recently returned from a trip to Portugal appearing mentally unsettled. "She wasn't herself. She looked confused and lost," she said.According to her mother, Christine confided in hospital staff after her return that friends in Portugal had given her cannabis. Although she was treated and discharged, her mental health reportedly deteriorated further. Her mother described increasingly erratic behavior, including Christine speaking in the third person and making disjointed statements like, "I saw my daughter has fled." She also began wandering aimlessly between shops and restaurants.Fearing for her safety, the family sought police assistance. "At first, they refused to search for her," her mother claimed. "Then later, they called me and said they needed to talk. That's when they told me my daughter had been found dead."Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of death. Investigations remain ongoing as the family awaits further information to clarify the circumstances surrounding Christine's tragic passing.Christine's untimely death has sent shockwaves through the communities that knew and supported her. Friends and mentors remembered her as a courageous, determined young woman dedicated to her studies and to making a difference through the legal profession."She was a brilliant, driven young lady with so much potential," said one of her former teachers. "Her loss is immeasurable."As her family and friends mourn, they cling to the hope that forthcoming answers will bring them some measure of peace.Christine is survived by her heartbroken family, who now face the unimaginable task of laying to rest a daughter they believed was destined for greatness.