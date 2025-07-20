Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Polygamist in trouble for abusing first wife

by Edson Mapani in Chipinge
49 mins ago | Views
A Chipinge-based polygamist, Phillip Mhlanga (36), appeared in court after he attempted to abuse his first wife. Magistrate Nixon Mangoti sentenced him to four months in jail, wholly suspended on condition that he maintains good behaviour.

The court heard that on June 27, Mhlanga returned to his homestead from his second wife’s residence and ordered his first wife to vacate the premises. 

When she refused, Mhlanga destroyed the front part of her grass-thatched hut and removed eleven iron sheets from another house. He then locked the iron sheets in his second wife's house, leaving the first wife and her four children exposed in an open house.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Minister targets Limpopo squatters over stock theft

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean-born law student found dead in Manchester's river Irwell

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Niece snatches aunt's husband and house

1 hr ago | 103 Views

3 sitshikitsha dancers die in road accident

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe wants to teach maths & physics in Shona and Ndebele

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Pirate taxis resurface at Harare City Council offices

1 hr ago | 26 Views

5 die after inhaling fumes from imbawula

1 hr ago | 31 Views

UK overtakes China as second-largest US Treasury holder

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mr Sinkwa Partners with Ten Toes to Boost Junior Football in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Man assaulted over a SIM card

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for ED2030

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe's Sables Path to RWC 2027

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF Conference to address Mnangagwa's future

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

Tagwirei has constitutional right to aspire for presidency - Pastor

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zvigananda invites Chiwenga to business dinner

8 hrs ago | 1134 Views

How President Trump humiliated African Presidents in the White House!

8 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zimbabwean for illegal mining activities in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 214 Views

Highlanders free fall continues

8 hrs ago | 258 Views

Meikles's debt to suppliers raises fresh concerns

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

CZI, residents petition BCC over tariffs

9 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt claims to have receives over 1 000 Gukurahundi submissions

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe political parties demand Gukurahundi genocide transparency

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe reunites after 20 years of division

9 hrs ago | 213 Views

Minister Nguluvhe's humble bus ride wins praise

9 hrs ago | 523 Views

Edgars Zimbabwe customers seek longer payment plans

9 hrs ago | 154 Views

Ingutsheni faces critical psychiatrist shortage

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital struggles with single ICU

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Econet reports 44% surge in voice calls

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mwonzora risks losing party property over salary arrears

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

EUZ president in soup over missing funds

9 hrs ago | 55 Views

CCC councillors snub Tshabangu

9 hrs ago | 215 Views

Cop sentenced to 2 years for fatal shooting during arrest attempt

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Elderly man killed trying to protect wife

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mysterious black chicken causes stir at court

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Police deny blocking MDC-T meeting

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers strike continues

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

United Methodist Bishops stand firm against homosexuality

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZINWA cracks down on illegal bulk water dealers

9 hrs ago | 78 Views

South Africa water experts clear Limpopo River water of contamination

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Dembare continue to sink

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Teacher under fire for collecting learners' saliva

9 hrs ago | 114 Views

Father dumps girl child for having sex

9 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi woken up at 2AM for Mnangagwa airport welcome

10 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Bulawayo enforces citywide dog tie-up order to curb stray attacks

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

What does Mnangagwa call a 'brutal colonial regime' when the ZANU-PF government is even more brutal?

13 hrs ago | 338 Views

Gun-Toting Ex-Ambassador Seizes War Veteran's Farm, Terrorises Family

20 Jul 2025 at 14:57hrs | 2173 Views

Social media exposes Goromonzi man who stole father's Car

20 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 1271 Views

Mnangagwa using luxury vehicles to silence critics?

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 1330 Views

Kadoma land dispute case crumbles

20 Jul 2025 at 09:23hrs | 546 Views