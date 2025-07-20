Polygamist in trouble for abusing first wife

News / National

by Edson Mapani in Chipinge

A Chipinge-based polygamist, Phillip Mhlanga (36), appeared in court after he attempted to abuse his first wife. Magistrate Nixon Mangoti sentenced him to four months in jail, wholly suspended on condition that he maintains good behaviour.The court heard that on June 27, Mhlanga returned to his homestead from his second wife’s residence and ordered his first wife to vacate the premises.When she refused, Mhlanga destroyed the front part of her grass-thatched hut and removed eleven iron sheets from another house. He then locked the iron sheets in his second wife's house, leaving the first wife and her four children exposed in an open house.