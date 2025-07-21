Latest News Editor's Choice


Report exposes dire working conditions in Zimbabwe's education sector

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's public education sector is teetering on the brink of collapse due to poor working conditions, meagre salaries, and government neglect, according to a new report released by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz).

The report paints a grim picture of the state of education in the country, highlighting underpayment of teachers, deteriorating infrastructure, and growing frustrations among educators and learners alike. Artuz argues that only the payment of United States dollar-based salaries can rescue the education sector from its current crisis.

"This data-driven report confirms what teachers and learners have known for long: Zimbabwe's public education is on life support and the government's continued neglect is now impossible to ignore," Artuz said in a statement accompanying the report's release.

The union was particularly scathing in its criticism of political elites, accusing them of prioritising luxury and corruption over fair remuneration for teachers and other public sector workers.

The report also flagged growing scepticism over the government's rollout of the ZiG currency, especially among civil servants whose salaries are paid in the volatile local currency, while essential goods and services, such as fuel, remain pegged to the more stable US dollar.

Visual evidence compiled by Artuz - including images of decaying classrooms and teachers staging protests - has gained widespread attention on social media, amplifying the voices of those calling for urgent reforms. The union said these powerful visuals have become an important tool in shaping national dialogue on the state of public education.

Artuz described its latest ZIMPULSE report as a strategic resource for journalists, researchers, and civil society groups aiming to understand both the challenges facing teachers and the broader dynamics of digital activism in Zimbabwe. It provides what the union says is concrete evidence of widespread public dissatisfaction and a groundswell of demand for action.

The union has called on the media to shine a light on these issues, encouraging journalists to extract stories from the report that reflect the daily struggles of teachers and learners and amplify calls for dignity, fairness, and access to quality education.

"Journalists have a critical role to play in helping elevate the voices of those who have been ignored for too long," Artuz said.

The findings come at a time when many teachers across Zimbabwe continue to picket and strike for better pay and improved working conditions, further highlighting the deepening crisis in the country's education system.

