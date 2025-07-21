Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ERC predicts drop in voter turnout

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is likely to witness low voter turnout in the upcoming local authority by-elections set for later this month and the first week of August, according to the Election Resource Centre (ERC), a think-tank and advocacy group focused on electoral and democratic issues.

The by-elections, scheduled for July 26 and August 2, will take place in Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC) Ward 10, Chiredzi RDC Ward 4, and Marondera RDC Ward 6. Elections in Chikomba and Chiredzi are slated for July 26, while Marondera will hold its poll on August 2.

In its latest report, titled Quarterly Electoral Environment Update for the Second Quarter of 2025, ERC said the country's continued political repression and authoritarian tendencies were contributing to voter apathy, particularly in smaller electoral contests. The report highlights that voter turnout for by-elections remains low, averaging 42.1% for National Assembly by-elections. Local authority by-elections, however, have recorded a slightly higher turnout, averaging 48.7%, which ERC attributes to the traditionally stronger voter participation in rural communities compared to urban areas.

The think-tank warned that Zimbabwe's political and electoral environment continued to deteriorate throughout the second quarter of the year. It noted that the period was marked by heightened repression, increased legal targeting of government critics, and a deepening crisis in governance.

According to statistics from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's printed ballot paper summary, Chiredzi RDC Ward 4 has 4 552 registered voters, Chikomba Ward 10 has 2 357 voters, and Marondera Ward 6 has 3 022 voters. Epworth Municipality Ward 6, although not part of the upcoming by-elections, was also cited in the report with 14 264 registered voters.

The ERC report also observed that the ruling Zanu-PF party had intensified efforts to consolidate its political dominance by launching a nationwide cell verification campaign. This exercise, aimed at strengthening grassroots structures and ensuring accurate membership data, is seen as part of the party's broader strategy to maintain its influence ahead of future elections.

The upcoming by-elections are expected to reflect both the level of public confidence in Zimbabwe's electoral processes and the prevailing political mood in the country. However, with persistent reports of repression and growing disillusionment among voters, civic groups warn that turnout is unlikely to improve without significant reforms to restore faith in democratic participation.

Source - Newsday
