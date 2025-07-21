Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa slams Tagwirei

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has publicly rebuked controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei following his failed bid to join the party's Central Committee, accusing him of attempting to use money and influence to bypass the party's constitutional processes.

Tagwirei, a wealthy businessman with strong links to Zimbabwe's political and economic elite, was endorsed in May by Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa for co-option into the powerful Central Committee, which serves as the party's highest decision-making body between congresses. However, his bid fell apart earlier this month when he was ejected from a Central Committee meeting, with the party clarifying that his appointment had not yet been ratified.

Reports surfaced that Tagwirei, said to harbour presidential ambitions, had allegedly offered top-of-the-range vehicles to members of the Politburo and Central Committee in a bid to smoothen his path into the party's leadership structures. This move was widely interpreted as an attempt to buy influence within the ruling party.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Mutsvangwa delivered a blunt assessment of Tagwirei's conduct, warning that wealth and influence count for little in the party's internal processes.

"There could have been an issue of bribes or cars and money, an issue of peddling influence, but in Zanu-PF, it really doesn't pay," Mutsvangwa said. "We are a party of long institutional memory about where we came from. Along the way, we acquired knowledge about how we administer our party from our past experiences."

Explaining Tagwirei's removal from the Central Committee meeting, Mutsvangwa said the Zanu-PF constitution is clear on how one becomes a member of the influential organ. He said Harare province's recommendation for Tagwirei was considered but ultimately found wanting.

"Harare province might have had aspirations for him to become a Central Committee member, but the party has its leadership. The recommendations of Harare province were assessed on whether they satisfy the eligibility criteria. Sadly, for Harare province, it wasn't the case. Their bid to support him was not successful," Mutsvangwa said.

He stressed that while businesspeople are welcome in Zanu-PF, they must follow established processes.

"You can always go back and start again and go through the processes. If you finally meet the tick box, you may find yourself in the Central Committee. But for the time being, you may not be satisfying those conditions," he said.

Mutsvangwa was particularly scathing of Tagwirei's alleged use of financial inducements to curry favour with party elites.

"Elections are done by mass universal suffrage. So, can you afford to bribe all provinces, the whole country, with the money you made? We know the origin of that money. Do not try to use it against this party's popularity or the voting public," said Mutsvangwa.

He reminded business elites like Tagwirei that Zanu-PF's power is rooted in popular support and sacrifice, not wealth.

"Respect the party which made them what they are and do not try to use the money whose origin is the stewardship of this party and the way it has run this economy. It will not work," Mutsvangwa said.

"I want Zimbabweans to be confident that Zanu-PF, as a mass party, will not compromise on the integrity of the vote as the only way we express leadership in this country. Any system which tries to subvert the vote through inducements will not work in Zanu-PF because it barks against the trade of sacrifice," he added.

Tagwirei has remained silent on the accusations, but the incident has further fuelled speculation about his growing ambitions within the political sphere and the uneasy relationship between wealth and power in Zimbabwe's ruling party.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Police bust robbery, rape syndicates

48 secs ago | 0 Views

Ezra Chadzamira's driver faces outstanding police case

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for Mnangagwa term extension

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Zambia signs $1.1 billion deal with Chinese firm

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

ZIFA unveils new warriors jersey

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Opposition scared of Tagwirei

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Judge proposes lawful use for seized mbanje

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Tagwirei's political ambitions up in smoke barred from Zanu-PF CC

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

'Dynamos will survive relegation'

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Armed robbers raid Harare CBD Bar, steal cash safe

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Couple locks son in room for 3 years, starving and abusing him

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chiwenga distances self from 'fraudulent' Bulawayo event

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe magistrate sues hubby's mistress for adultery

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zacc faces resistance as anti-corruption efforts stall

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Private companies drawing water from Kalope Dam condemned

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

ERC predicts drop in voter turnout

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Report exposes dire working conditions in Zimbabwe's education sector

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimra defends aggressive tax enforcement

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe govt petitioned over rights abuses in Magunje

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Land barons continue to wreak havoc in Harare

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Money laundering costs Zimbabwe US$6,5bn

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Polygamist in trouble for abusing first wife

17 hrs ago | 865 Views

Minister targets Limpopo squatters over stock theft

17 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwean-born law student found dead in Manchester's river Irwell

17 hrs ago | 696 Views

Niece snatches aunt's husband and house

17 hrs ago | 1085 Views

3 sitshikitsha dancers die in road accident

17 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe wants to teach maths & physics in Shona and Ndebele

17 hrs ago | 382 Views

Pirate taxis resurface at Harare City Council offices

17 hrs ago | 395 Views

5 die after inhaling fumes from imbawula

17 hrs ago | 217 Views

UK overtakes China as second-largest US Treasury holder

17 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mr Sinkwa Partners with Ten Toes to Boost Junior Football in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 90 Views

Man assaulted over a SIM card

17 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for ED2030

18 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe's Sables Path to RWC 2027

19 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF Conference to address Mnangagwa's future

20 hrs ago | 666 Views

Tagwirei has constitutional right to aspire for presidency - Pastor

22 hrs ago | 980 Views

Zvigananda invites Chiwenga to business dinner

21 Jul 2025 at 12:55hrs | 1583 Views

How President Trump humiliated African Presidents in the White House!

21 Jul 2025 at 12:39hrs | 943 Views

Zimbabwean for illegal mining activities in South Africa

21 Jul 2025 at 12:37hrs | 276 Views

Highlanders free fall continues

21 Jul 2025 at 12:35hrs | 294 Views

Meikles's debt to suppliers raises fresh concerns

21 Jul 2025 at 12:34hrs | 352 Views

CZI, residents petition BCC over tariffs

21 Jul 2025 at 12:33hrs | 183 Views

Govt claims to have receives over 1 000 Gukurahundi submissions

21 Jul 2025 at 12:31hrs | 254 Views

Zimbabwe political parties demand Gukurahundi genocide transparency

21 Jul 2025 at 12:31hrs | 111 Views

Free Methodist Church of Zimbabwe reunites after 20 years of division

21 Jul 2025 at 12:29hrs | 322 Views

Minister Nguluvhe's humble bus ride wins praise

21 Jul 2025 at 12:28hrs | 1047 Views

Edgars Zimbabwe customers seek longer payment plans

21 Jul 2025 at 12:27hrs | 213 Views

Ingutsheni faces critical psychiatrist shortage

21 Jul 2025 at 12:22hrs | 98 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital struggles with single ICU

21 Jul 2025 at 12:21hrs | 82 Views