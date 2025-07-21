Latest News Editor's Choice


Zacc faces resistance as anti-corruption efforts stall

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is facing stiff resistance in its fight against graft in the border town of Beitbridge, with insiders revealing that some State agencies, suspected to be benefitting from corruption, are actively working against the anti-graft body's efforts.

After a high-profile launch of its anti-corruption campaign at Zimbabwe's busiest border post - notorious for smuggling and bribery - Zacc officials returned to Harare, leaving behind concerns and unanswered questions. Plans to establish a permanent Zacc office in Beitbridge were quietly shelved under unclear circumstances. In a further sign of pushback, a contributor at one of Zacc's public engagement meetings was arrested, in what appeared to be an act of victimisation.

Efforts to get a comment from Zacc head Michael Reza were unsuccessful at the time of going to press.

Investigations by this publication revealed that Zacc's presence in Beitbridge had unsettled certain security agents, who appeared uncomfortable with the anti-graft body's message of empowering the public to demand accountability. These agencies are suspected of benefiting from corrupt dealings at the border, where smuggling and bribery are said to be rampant.

During the public campaign, Zacc encouraged citizens to verify the identities of individuals claiming to be acting on behalf of the State and to demand proper documentation and receipts when making payments.

"You must understand that while you must comply with regulations and pay duty where it is due, you must also get receipts for all transactions and money paid to anyone claiming to be a State agent," Commissioner Kindness Paradza told more than 600 stakeholders during the campaign's launch.

This guidance followed reports that bogus officials posing as Zacc agents were intercepting buses and other vehicles, falsely accusing them of smuggling and extorting money from travellers. In some cases, travellers reportedly pay bribes to avoid delays or legal trouble.

"We have heard such reports. We use registered cars, mostly Nissan and Isuzu. We identify ourselves. We do not have roadblocks. We investigate to arrest," said Commissioner Chido Madiwa during a phone-in programme on community radio station Lotsha FM.

Zacc's brief presence in Beitbridge had initially signalled a serious crackdown, with arrests of court officials and multiple meetings held with government departments, private sector players, and members of the public. The anti-corruption drive attracted widespread attention and support during its vibrant public launch.

However, soon after the campaign gained momentum, Zacc abruptly disappeared from the scene. According to sources, public demands for transparency - including calls for clear identification of officials and the establishment of a one-stop search point at the border - sparked tensions with other State organs involved in anti-smuggling operations.

These agencies reportedly expressed displeasure, arguing that while anti-smuggling efforts were helping the government collect revenue, Zacc's aggressive approach risked undermining their operations. Some went as far as accusing Zacc of "killing the goose that lays the golden egg."

"Several adverse reports were made, resulting in Zacc abandoning its noble cause. The question which begs an answer is: if anti-smuggling operations are above board, why worry about the presence of Zacc?" a government official at the Beitbridge Border Post asked.

A truck driver also weighed in on the issue, saying delays caused by repeated searches and unclear processes were hurting the industry. "The trucking industry pays when the wheels of the trucks are turning. We do not mind being stopped to be searched, but can that be done timeously? Sometimes a truck is delayed for a day and that is a lot of downtime," he said.

For now, Beitbridge's corruption woes seem far from over, as Zacc's initial momentum has been blunted by internal resistance and entrenched interests.

Source - Southern Eye
