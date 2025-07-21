Chiwenga distances self from 'fraudulent' Bulawayo event

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Office of the Vice President, General (Retired) Dr. Constantino Chiwenga, has formally distanced itself from a so-called "Matabeleland Business Dinner" event being widely promoted on social media, which falsely lists him and several senior government officials as attendees.The event poster, which has been circulating online, names Vice President Chiwenga as the guest of honour. It also claims participation from prominent figures including Dr. Kuda Tagwirei, Dr. Paul Tungwarara, Ministers of State for Matabeleland North and Bulawayo Richard Moyo and Judith Ncube, Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, Deputy Minister Raj Modi, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera, Youth Minister Tino Machakaire, and Local Government Deputy Minister Albert Mavhunga.The purported event also allegedly features business personalities such as Mabvuku MP and businessman Scot Sakupwenya and Discovery Ambulances CEO David Munowenyu.In a statement released on Monday through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services' official social media platforms, the government condemned the event, stating it had no official endorsement or connection."The Office of the Hon. Vice President Gen. (Rtd) Dr. C. G. D. N. Chiwenga disassociates itself from the 'event', which has nothing to do with the Government, blatantly violates Government protocol and goes against organisational norms," the statement read.The Ministry said Vice President Chiwenga expressed strong objection to the attempts to link him and other government figures to what it described as a "fraudulent pseudo-event designed to extort the unsuspecting public through false association with him and other figures of Government."Members of the public are urged to remain cautious of such unauthorized events and verify official communications through government channels.