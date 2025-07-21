Armed robbers raid Harare CBD Bar, steal cash safe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three armed robbers struck at Ligi Sports Bar in Harare's Central Business District, forcibly taking a cash safe and making off with an undisclosed sum of money.According to Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, the gang arrived in an unregistered white AD Van. One of the robbers threatened the security guard with a pistol, demanding the keys to the main gate, while another reversed the vehicle inside the premises.The robbers then loaded the cash safe into their vehicle, also taking the guard's cellphone and US$30 in cash before fleeing the scene."Police are investigating an armed robbery case at a bar in the Harare Central Business District. The suspects parked near the bar's entrance, entered the premises, covered the complainant's face with a cloth, and took the cash safe," Inspector Chakanza confirmed.The total value of the stolen cash and property remains unknown as investigations continue. Authorities are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.