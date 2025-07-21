Latest News Editor's Choice


'Dynamos will survive relegation'

Despite the growing threat of relegation, Dynamos coach Saul Chaminuka is maintaining a positive outlook as his team struggles near the bottom of the Premier Soccer League standings.

The Harare giants suffered a 1-0 defeat this past weekend to log leaders Simba Bhora, extending their losing streak to three games and deepening their relegation worries. Junior Makunike's second-half goal proved decisive, leaving Dynamos second-bottom with just 15 points from 21 matches-six points behind Manica Diamonds, who currently occupy the relegation cut-off spot.

After the loss, Chaminuka, visibly frustrated by the refereeing decisions, insisted there was still hope for a turnaround.

"If you look at the teams [in the bottom half], they are clustered. We are not very far away from most of them. Five or six teams are in the 25-point mark and under," said the coach, highlighting the tight competition among the struggling sides.

Indeed, the league table is congested at the bottom, with 10th-placed Caps United sitting on 25 points. Chaminuka believes that a few consecutive wins could lift Dynamos out of trouble.

However, the numbers are daunting: Dynamos have managed only two wins all season and would need at least eight more victories in their remaining 13 matches to stand a chance of survival. Historically, no team with only 15 points at this stage has escaped relegation in recent local league history.

Nevertheless, Chaminuka remains defiant and confident.

"What we need is just to win maybe twice on the trot and we are out of the relegation zone," he said.

Pressed on whether his team could string together back-to-back wins given their current form, the coach responded emphatically: "Of course. Yes, we are capable of winning two matches. Where games are handled well and fairly, we will win games. And we are going to win games. We are going to survive relegation."

Dynamos will have an immediate opportunity to turn their fortunes when they host fellow strugglers Manica Diamonds at Rufaro Stadium this Thursday. Like Dynamos, Manica Diamonds have failed to win in their last three outings and have only one victory in their last eight matches.

The match is expected to be a crucial six-pointer as both teams battle to avoid the drop, with Dynamos hopeful that this fixture will spark a revival and help them climb out of the relegation zone.

Matchday 22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures

Wednesday - Yadah v GreenFuel (Heart), ZPC Kariba v MWOS (Nyamhunga), TelOne v Simba Bhora (Ascot), Herentals v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Kwekwe United (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Caps United (Baobab).

Thursday: Dynamos v Manica Diamonds (Rufaro), Highlanders v Triangle (Barbourfields), Bikita Minerals v Triangle (Gibbo).

