Ezra Chadzamira's driver faces outstanding police case

News / National

by Staff reporter

Esau Mutanho, driver to Zanu PF's Ezra Chadzamira and known leader of a terror gang, is embroiled in yet another police case at Masvingo Central, adding to a growing list of allegations against him.Mutanho, who drives Chadzamira's Zanu PF-branded Toyota Hilux twin cab in Masvingo West Constituency, was involved in disrupting the Public Order and Security Act (PVO) Bill hearing on May 16, 2024. The disruption prevented Masvingo residents from debating the bill, which was later signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa without local consultation.Following the disruption, Mutanho promptly filed a police report accusing activists from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) of causing the disturbance. However, police sources revealed to Masvingo Mirror that the case is close to being closed due to Mutanho's lack of follow-up since the initial complaint.Footage captured live shows Mutanho leading the disruption himself, yet paradoxically, he is the complainant in the case. Efforts by Masvingo Mirror to reach Mutanho over the past three days have been unsuccessful, as he has not been answering calls.Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed he was reviewing the matter. Attempts to get comments from Ezra Chadzamira also proved futile as he did not respond to calls.This incident raises further questions about Mutanho's activities and the ongoing tensions in Masvingo's political landscape.