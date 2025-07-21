Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ezra Chadzamira's driver faces outstanding police case

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Esau Mutanho, driver to Zanu PF's Ezra Chadzamira and known leader of a terror gang, is embroiled in yet another police case at Masvingo Central, adding to a growing list of allegations against him.

Mutanho, who drives Chadzamira's Zanu PF-branded Toyota Hilux twin cab in Masvingo West Constituency, was involved in disrupting the Public Order and Security Act (PVO) Bill hearing on May 16, 2024. The disruption prevented Masvingo residents from debating the bill, which was later signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa without local consultation.

Following the disruption, Mutanho promptly filed a police report accusing activists from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) of causing the disturbance. However, police sources revealed to Masvingo Mirror that the case is close to being closed due to Mutanho's lack of follow-up since the initial complaint.

Footage captured live shows Mutanho leading the disruption himself, yet paradoxically, he is the complainant in the case. Efforts by Masvingo Mirror to reach Mutanho over the past three days have been unsuccessful, as he has not been answering calls.

Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed he was reviewing the matter. Attempts to get comments from Ezra Chadzamira also proved futile as he did not respond to calls.

This incident raises further questions about Mutanho's activities and the ongoing tensions in Masvingo's political landscape.

Source - Mirror

Comments


Must Read

JSC probe Senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Police bust cattle rustlers, applaud community vigilance

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Mashmar College Joins Forces with Veteran Artiste to Drive Environmental Action

12 mins ago | 0 Views

John Gold, the Founder of BetPokies, is Expected to Be a Guest at the NEXT Valletta 2025 Conference

36 mins ago | 8 Views

Sikhala book launch disruptor served with letter of demand

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Tagwirei reacts to Mutsvangwa attacks

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Brendan Taylor set to face New Zealand after 3-year ban

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

17 die in Harare road accident

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Wangu Mazodze faces mass resignations

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Kadewere signs for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

2 sales agents charged with fraud and money laundering

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Silent Killer snubs Durban event

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe Sables expected in Harare this evening

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Cowdray Park residents drowning in sewage

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

ZimStat begins 18-day household listing exercise

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in LPG consumption

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Police bust robbery, rape syndicates

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for Mnangagwa term extension

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zambia signs $1.1 billion deal with Chinese firm

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

ZIFA unveils new warriors jersey

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Opposition scared of Tagwirei

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

Judge proposes lawful use for seized mbanje

7 hrs ago | 258 Views

Tagwirei's political ambitions up in smoke barred from Zanu-PF CC

8 hrs ago | 750 Views

'Dynamos will survive relegation'

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Armed robbers raid Harare CBD Bar, steal cash safe

8 hrs ago | 528 Views

Couple locks son in room for 3 years, starving and abusing him

8 hrs ago | 518 Views

Chiwenga distances self from 'fraudulent' Bulawayo event

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe magistrate sues hubby's mistress for adultery

8 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zacc faces resistance as anti-corruption efforts stall

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Private companies drawing water from Kalope Dam condemned

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mutsvangwa slams Tagwirei

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

ERC predicts drop in voter turnout

8 hrs ago | 41 Views

Report exposes dire working conditions in Zimbabwe's education sector

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimra defends aggressive tax enforcement

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe govt petitioned over rights abuses in Magunje

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Land barons continue to wreak havoc in Harare

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Money laundering costs Zimbabwe US$6,5bn

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Polygamist in trouble for abusing first wife

21 hrs ago | 917 Views

Minister targets Limpopo squatters over stock theft

21 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwean-born law student found dead in Manchester's river Irwell

21 hrs ago | 725 Views

Niece snatches aunt's husband and house

21 hrs ago | 1154 Views

3 sitshikitsha dancers die in road accident

21 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe wants to teach maths & physics in Shona and Ndebele

21 hrs ago | 404 Views

Pirate taxis resurface at Harare City Council offices

22 hrs ago | 427 Views

5 die after inhaling fumes from imbawula

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

UK overtakes China as second-largest US Treasury holder

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mr Sinkwa Partners with Ten Toes to Boost Junior Football in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 104 Views

Man assaulted over a SIM card

22 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for ED2030

22 hrs ago | 316 Views