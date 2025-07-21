Police bust robbery, rape syndicates

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested six suspects linked to a string of armed robberies, rape, and murder cases committed across Harare, Mt Darwin, Mvurwi, Dotito, and Domboshava.In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Edson Murambidzi (33) and Takudzwa Makanha (24), who are believed to be behind at least three armed robbery cases and a murder. The pair was arrested on July 19 at Katsande Homestead in Musungate Village, Juru, by detectives from CID Homicide following a tip-off."The suspects were linked to a robbery involving a financial service provider at Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre in Harare, where they allegedly used pistols and explosives to attack security guards and blast open safes, escaping with US$9,000 in cash," said Commissioner Nyathi.Following their arrest, the duo led investigators to the recovery of a .38 Special revolver loaded with five live rounds, two Wi-Fi routers stolen from an Econet shop in Mvurwi, and a torch. Commissioner Nyathi added that the pair had also implicated eight more suspects who remain on the run.In a separate case, police arrested three other suspects – Jameson Jackson (28), Wickson Simon (28), and Blessing Mapfuwa (24) – in Mungate Village, Domboshava. The trio is accused of luring women through fake job offers posted on social media before robbing and raping them in secluded areas."The suspects would invite women under the guise of offering shopkeeper jobs before robbing them and raping them. Detectives recovered nine women's identity documents, six smartphones, ladies' wallets, two bags containing women's clothes, sanitary pads, a kitchen knife, and a revolver-shaped weapon used to threaten victims," Commissioner Nyathi said.The three are linked to at least three robbery and rape cases in Hatcliffe and surrounding areas.Commissioner Nyathi urged members of the public to exercise caution when responding to job offers online."The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that members of the public should exercise caution when responding to job offers on social media platforms. We urge the public to verify the authenticity of the offers before responding to avoid falling victim to criminals," he said.