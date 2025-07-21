ZimStat begins 18-day household listing exercise

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) on Tuesday launched an 18-day nationwide household listing exercise, marking a critical preparatory stage for the upcoming 2025 Zimbabwe Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS). The main survey is scheduled to take place in September and October this year.Running until August 8, the household listing will see enumerators visiting homes in selected enumeration areas across the country to compile an accurate sampling frame ahead of the main data collection phase. Enumerators will carry official identification letters to verify their credentials and build public trust.ZIMSTAT said the listing exercise is vital to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the main survey. "The listing is a crucial preparatory step ahead of the main data collection phase, which is scheduled for September/October 2025. It allows us to build an accurate sampling frame and ensure quality data collection when the actual survey begins," the agency said.The MICS, a globally standardised household survey initiative spearheaded by UNICEF, is implemented in Zimbabwe under the Census and Statistics Act. It is designed to collect internationally comparable data on key indicators relating to the health and well-being of women and children.ZIMSTAT assured the public that all information gathered during the exercise will be strictly confidential and used solely for statistical purposes."This is a vital national survey, and the support of communities will help Zimbabwe make evidence-based decisions that improve lives," the agency said in a statement, urging households in the selected areas to cooperate fully with enumerators.The 2025 MICS will play a crucial role in tracking Zimbabwe's progress towards national development goals, including its target of achieving upper middle-income status by 2030. It will also help measure the country's performance against global commitments such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Data from previous MICS editions has informed policymaking across sectors such as health, education, water and sanitation, and child protection. This year's survey is expected to be an essential tool for national planning and international reporting.