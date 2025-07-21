Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZimStat begins 18-day household listing exercise

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) on Tuesday launched an 18-day nationwide household listing exercise, marking a critical preparatory stage for the upcoming 2025 Zimbabwe Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS). The main survey is scheduled to take place in September and October this year.

Running until August 8, the household listing will see enumerators visiting homes in selected enumeration areas across the country to compile an accurate sampling frame ahead of the main data collection phase. Enumerators will carry official identification letters to verify their credentials and build public trust.

ZIMSTAT said the listing exercise is vital to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the main survey. "The listing is a crucial preparatory step ahead of the main data collection phase, which is scheduled for September/October 2025. It allows us to build an accurate sampling frame and ensure quality data collection when the actual survey begins," the agency said.

The MICS, a globally standardised household survey initiative spearheaded by UNICEF, is implemented in Zimbabwe under the Census and Statistics Act. It is designed to collect internationally comparable data on key indicators relating to the health and well-being of women and children.

ZIMSTAT assured the public that all information gathered during the exercise will be strictly confidential and used solely for statistical purposes.

"This is a vital national survey, and the support of communities will help Zimbabwe make evidence-based decisions that improve lives," the agency said in a statement, urging households in the selected areas to cooperate fully with enumerators.

The 2025 MICS will play a crucial role in tracking Zimbabwe's progress towards national development goals, including its target of achieving upper middle-income status by 2030. It will also help measure the country's performance against global commitments such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Data from previous MICS editions has informed policymaking across sectors such as health, education, water and sanitation, and child protection. This year's survey is expected to be an essential tool for national planning and international reporting.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #ZimSta, #Listing, #Begin

Comments


Must Read

John Gold, the Founder of BetPokies, is Expected to Be a Guest at the NEXT Valletta 2025 Conference

12 mins ago | 2 Views

Sikhala book launch disruptor served with letter of demand

48 mins ago | 52 Views

Tagwirei reacts to Mutsvangwa attacks

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Brendan Taylor set to face New Zealand after 3-year ban

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

17 die in Harare road accident

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Wangu Mazodze faces mass resignations

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Kadewere signs for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

2 sales agents charged with fraud and money laundering

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Silent Killer snubs Durban event

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe Sables expected in Harare this evening

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Cowdray Park residents drowning in sewage

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in LPG consumption

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Police bust robbery, rape syndicates

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Ezra Chadzamira's driver faces outstanding police case

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for Mnangagwa term extension

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zambia signs $1.1 billion deal with Chinese firm

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

ZIFA unveils new warriors jersey

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

Opposition scared of Tagwirei

7 hrs ago | 595 Views

Judge proposes lawful use for seized mbanje

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

Tagwirei's political ambitions up in smoke barred from Zanu-PF CC

7 hrs ago | 741 Views

'Dynamos will survive relegation'

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Armed robbers raid Harare CBD Bar, steal cash safe

7 hrs ago | 521 Views

Couple locks son in room for 3 years, starving and abusing him

7 hrs ago | 514 Views

Chiwenga distances self from 'fraudulent' Bulawayo event

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe magistrate sues hubby's mistress for adultery

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zacc faces resistance as anti-corruption efforts stall

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Private companies drawing water from Kalope Dam condemned

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mutsvangwa slams Tagwirei

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

ERC predicts drop in voter turnout

8 hrs ago | 41 Views

Report exposes dire working conditions in Zimbabwe's education sector

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimra defends aggressive tax enforcement

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe govt petitioned over rights abuses in Magunje

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Land barons continue to wreak havoc in Harare

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

Money laundering costs Zimbabwe US$6,5bn

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Polygamist in trouble for abusing first wife

21 hrs ago | 915 Views

Minister targets Limpopo squatters over stock theft

21 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwean-born law student found dead in Manchester's river Irwell

21 hrs ago | 723 Views

Niece snatches aunt's husband and house

21 hrs ago | 1151 Views

3 sitshikitsha dancers die in road accident

21 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe wants to teach maths & physics in Shona and Ndebele

21 hrs ago | 404 Views

Pirate taxis resurface at Harare City Council offices

21 hrs ago | 425 Views

5 die after inhaling fumes from imbawula

21 hrs ago | 239 Views

UK overtakes China as second-largest US Treasury holder

21 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mr Sinkwa Partners with Ten Toes to Boost Junior Football in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man assaulted over a SIM card

21 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for ED2030

22 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe's Sables Path to RWC 2027

22 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF Conference to address Mnangagwa's future

24 hrs ago | 702 Views

Tagwirei has constitutional right to aspire for presidency - Pastor

21 Jul 2025 at 15:18hrs | 1067 Views