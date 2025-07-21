Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Sables expected in Harare this evening

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The victorious Zimbabwe national rugby team, the Sables, are expected to arrive in Harare on Tuesday evening following their triumph in the Rugby Africa Cup held recently in Uganda. Their success in the tournament has secured them a coveted place at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The Sables clinched victory over Namibia in a hard-fought final, ensuring their return to the global rugby stage. While Namibia will now pin their hopes on the play-offs to qualify, Zimbabwe's win guarantees them an automatic berth. This makes Zimbabwe only the second African nation, after South Africa, to seal qualification for the 2027 tournament.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has announced plans to host a welcome reception for the champions upon their arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

"You are cordially invited to cover the arrival and Welcome Reception for the Rugby Africa Cup championship-winning Sables at Robert Mugabe International Airport at 1830 hours this evening," the SRC said in a statement to the media.

The Sables' triumph has been hailed as a historic achievement for Zimbabwean rugby and a significant boost for the sport in the country.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Sables, #Harare, #Airport

