Silent Killer snubs Durban event

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The much-anticipated performance by Zimdancehall artist Silent Killer ended in frustration over the weekend after the musician failed to show up for a live event at Cool Runnings in Durban, South Africa.

Fans who had gathered in large numbers were left disappointed and disheartened after learning that Silent Killer, who was billed as the main act of the night, would not be performing. The atmosphere at the venue shifted dramatically from excitement to frustration as organisers confirmed his absence without offering any explanation.

Stige Movement, the event organisers led by Nyabutho Prestige "Stige" Dlamini, issued a strongly worded statement condemning Silent Killer's no-show.

"We arranged everything to the letter - from direct flights out of Zimbabwe to hotel accommodations, not to mention a 50% advance payment for his performance. His failure to show up is unacceptable and disrespectful to both the team and the fans," said Dlamini.

The promoter is now demanding a public apology from the artist to both the fans and the organising team.

"Failure to apologise will result in immediate legal action. We will open a case for breach of contract and damages incurred," Dlamini warned.

Despite the absence of the headlining act, the event was salvaged by impressive performances from Qounfuzed and Junior Spragga, who were praised for their professionalism and their ability to keep the crowd entertained under the circumstances.

Stige Movement expressed its gratitude to the supporting artists and their management teams for stepping up and ensuring the show went on despite the disappointment.

"We sincerely apologise to all our fans and supporters who came out in full force. We will not tolerate disregard for commitment, and we will continue to uphold the values of veracity, responsibility, and excellence in our events," the organisers said in a statement.

Source - The Herald
